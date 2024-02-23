That was a fun one where Tech won 32-5, with plenty of positives with not many negatives.



Tech set the school record for most runs against any opponent with the 32 run offensive output.



Some thoughts…



-Kyle Robinson pitched really well after a somewhat frustrating outing for him last weekend in Arlington. Commanded the fastball really well and was able to get plenty of strikeouts in his outing today. Obviously not great competition, but it was a good outing from the right hander nonetheless.



-Landon Stripling is hitting his way into the lineup, it is super impressive. Kid can absolutely rake. Two homers on the day along with a double.



-Kevin Bazzell looks like himself, absolutely swinging it really well. It’s been impressive to see him catch every game at the level that he has thus far.



-Was impressed with the ability at the plate to hit with discipline one through nine. Tech did a really good job of working counts and putting together quality at bats, hopefully that’s a trend that can continue.



-Woodcox with two jacks was fun to see.



-Trendan Parish looked good in relief, commanded it well and worked quickly. Positive with the injury rumors.



-Wild day at the ballpark. Obviously extremely rare to see that type of offensive output. Back at it tomorrow. Will add Tad quotes in a bit.



TADLOCK



On early approach:



"Tracer had a good at bat, then Green did the same. Guys kind of just followed him and when a guy's not commanding the ball. Yeah, I had some good at bats had some good swings in there. I mean, I don't think it was supposed to be four or five runs. I think they kicked a routine ground ball to second if that's not mistaken. And that's kind of when you know, we've scored more than you probably should have. And so, I'm sure, they'll come back and be better tomorrow."



On 32 runs:



"Yeah, I mean, it really doesn't mean anything. It means you won the game. We're just as happy when you win the game 3-2 as whatever the score was, to me or we're aspiring to play baseball at the highest level we can. I don't think we run close to that today, no matter what the what's the runs said."



On KRob:



"I thought he was better last week, which is to be expected sometimes. I mean, you go from Globe Life over there. Sometimes there is a little bit of a lull the next week, guys get a little amped up even opening weekend. Probably didn't command it as well as he wanted. But guys that can pitch when they don't have their good stuff maybe figured out way and he figured out a way."



On Stripling's journey to the lineup and great day:



"Yeah, he swung the bat really good on Wednesday. came off the bench on Tuesday. I want to say and swung the bat good. had really good at bats on Wednesday. And then he I told him he needs to take the third baseman to dinner. I mean, he missed the pop up and then he had to double and you know, there's there's some of that in there. And so, again, he had some hits and he drove in seven. And usually when you get five hits you have some of that, you have some luck go your way, proud of the way he played today."



On Kash out of lineup:



"More than anything, Stripling played really good on Tuesday and Wednesday and we wanted to give him a start at first base."



On McGee's process:



"Today he had the sac fly, pretty much. He's gonna have tough at bats. It's again we're, we're what a month into this deal. And what I mean by that is since we've been practicing a month and change really and he's had a lot at bats and hitting is not it's not easy. Some of these guys sometimes make it look easy, but it's not. It's just gotta find some some time."



On Parish:



"He's probably overthrowing a little bit, always been his deal. And, again, Trendan is a little behind where he would be normally didn't seem last weekend, right? Wasn't really available until Tuesday or Wednesday. And so we're just trying to get him work."



On Bazzell catching everyday behind the plate:



"Yeah, he's really strong. He's a strong kid. He's likes to play likes to catch every day. I think he's handled it fine."