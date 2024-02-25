Very fun to be back at Dan Law this weekend, pretty enjoyable weekend as a whole with the product on the field. Tech won this one 16-5 in 7.Some quick thoughts on the finale…-Really big day for Owen Washburn, was nice to see him get a couple out of the ballpark.-TJ Pompey continues to put up excellent ABs early in his Texas Tech career.-Thought Jack Washburn threw the ball pretty well again and was able to command it pretty well throughout. Missed up and probably shouldn’t have given up the first homer, thing barely snuck out with a 22 MPH wind helping it.-Heuer pitched alright. Velo isn’t completely there but it’s early, working towards it.-Harrelson had a much better approach today, thought he swung it well.-Green hit well as well, big time double in the fifth to drive home a couple.TADLOCKOn J. Washburn:"He's pretty mature. And today was a tough day to pitch in Lubbock, you're going to have those days. I think he probably would tell you he probably thought the first one was a fly ball and the next guy just got him. So there really wasn't anything to be said, just go execute pitches."On O. Washburn competing for reps in OF:"He's a great teammate. He's gonna put together good at bats. Whenever you're playing. He's always put together good at bats. And so I would say that truly he's handled it really good. I mean yesterday is a shining example of it. He knew he wasn't in the lineup yesterday. He's the same guy yesterday as he was today."On Tracer:"You know he's getting on base. This weekend, he moved on the right pitch a little bit better. When he gets in trouble he probably gets out of the strike zone a little bit for a guy who is going to draw some walks. He's got a little power, it probably gets him in trouble. I think he's a really good baseball player. I think he's gonna be just fine. He's always hit, always played defense and, you know, just takes some guys a little bit longer to get going."On Bravo:"Bravo is very diligent in his day to day he's very passionate about playing. He loves to play, like we find a game right now, he'd probably go play. He just likes playing baseball. We're pretty fortunate. We got a number of guys that really liked playing baseball. He takes the preparation seriously. He looks rested. He looks strong. You know he's just in a good spot."On not having a mid-week:"It's a good question. I mean, we've got a number of guys when you got a 40 man roster. It is a game you have to play. And like if we had a game tomorrow, that'd be great. We've got a lot of arms that we need to get going, guys that have thrown and guys that haven't thrown and got a lot of hitters that you know, need to see pitches. And so it's a day to day thing. Didn't fall that way so we'll take care of it in our practice."The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!Why Energy Renovation Center?Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.Clayton SummerlinEnergy Renovation CenterTDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011