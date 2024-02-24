That was another fun one, some quick thoughts then Tadlock quotes. Like I said in the live thread, I’ll have a Pompey story asap.-What a day from Pompey, quickly becoming one of the best bats in this lineup. Just uber impressive how the true freshman has been able to jump into it and not have any issues.-Same can be said for Bravo, great day overall and another strong one for a young player.-Petty struggled but the command was up a touch. Not overly concerned yet but it should be of note.-Ryan Free has been pretty good out of the pen. He’s the anchor of that staff, so it’s good to see him take a step in the right direction early.-Glad to see Kash get one out, obviously struggling a bit but it was good to see.-Bazz keeps raking. Dude is just such a pure hitter.TADLOCKOn Green in CF:"Most of the plays he had were routine, they were all routine. Really didn't get to takeaway anything but it was steady."On Petty:"I wouldn't say concern you know, really again, like you're talking about you go back in the month of January minus 10 days, probably three outings there. That's probably three or four outings this month. And so it's still really early, the stuff is really good. Ball is coming out of his hand really good. Thought he was better today than he was last week so as long as you're making a little bit improvements each week I think we're heading the right direction."On Kash:"I mean, he's chasing results a little bit for sure. No doubt about it. Like a lot of amateur baseball players do. But you know, he had a couple of hits today and that's a good sign. For a guy that had as good of a year as he did last year, we've got to get him going. Hardest thing today is you're looking at a kid that had five hits that played first base yesterday and you've got Bazz DHing, you've got one spot there. Bazz is going to DH on the days he doesn't catch it specially if it's a right or left handed pitcher. And so, last time I checked, you know, right or left hand and that's only two options. So he's gonna be in there...he's your three hole hitter. And so that's hard. I mean, it's hard on them. It's hard on our guys, but good college baseball teams have some of that and you're gonna have to have guys understand that there's going to be those days like that. We're getting a lot of feedback right now."On the depth and the good problem that it creates:"yeah, I mean, it's a real good problem. I mean, Maxcey through the ball good today. Creates some competition there. I mean, guys moving around the diamond. We do have a lot of guys that can play baseball. In other words, they're not locked into one spot. And so like you saw the inning, we pinch hit Sanders and Burns. You probably could have put Burns at third if you really wanted to, obviously, he could. And because Sanders hid behind him and allow Burns to go to center. These guys are pretty good baseball players."Anything surprising early for this team?:"I would say no, not any big surprises. Yeah, I think it's gonna keep coming as we go. I think there's definitely more in the tank for us. You thought maybe the last couple of days you thought two starters might have been a little bit more dominant, you know, going into this but there's always a little bit of a lull coming off the tournament last week. it's not an excuse for him by any means, but I really did think Petty's command was better today. Whether the fastball was better or not, I couldn't tell you. I don't look at it that much. The command of the three pitches is getting really close."The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!Why Energy Renovation Center?Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.Clayton SummerlinEnergy Renovation CenterTDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011