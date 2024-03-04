Fun weekend, some quick thoughts.



-Trendan threw the ball really well. Thought his stuff really played up today. Slider was really good and the fastball is a tick up from where it was in the fall.



-Tough day for Jack. Gotten bit by the longball this season.



-Bravo keeps swinging it well, dude is on fire with runners in scoring position.



-Think Kash had a nice weekend to get back on track ahead of Big 12 play, was very nice to see him get going.



TADLOCK



First off on Bazzell. Obviously we know what we were told on Friday, but Tadlock was pressed on it a bit today, so we'll open with those quotes...



"Do not really expect him back may not think he feels good enough to be back but I think protocols that he can't be back. Believe me. I think he could jump in there and hit right now. He could fall out of bed on Christmas and hit."



"I don't think it'll be this week. I really don't."



On Bazz's availability for next weekend:



"No I don't think he will."



"I wish I could tell you I wish I even knew if I could tell you. t's obviously not discipline. It's obviously not an injury that you can. It's not an injury, but I don't if I'm allowed to say. It's one of those school deals where I can't say. Somebody in this town knows that would tell you, but I'm not allowed to."







On Parish:



"Trendan's a guy who has the ability to be efficient when the ball is down and he's sinking it. He's got a chance to get a lot of ground balls. He's a guy that we've always looked at as a guy that could start. Obviously, we did start him early on his career. And so that's your answer about stretching him out. I don't think we're looking to do that right now by any means. As far as today goes, he came in executed some pitches. In a big moment. I thought he commanded fastball is good as he has in a long time, which is a good sign for us."



On Bullpen's job today:



"It's not an ideal spot to bring Trendan in, obviously. Obviously, bases loaded one out. Not an ideal spot at all. Thought Hutyra threw the ball really good. And he's thrown the ball really good. He's executed pitchers really good. Sanders went out there and probably the ball probably wouldn't come out his hand like he'd liked for too, but he got through the inning."



On infield defense:



"I'm probably the toughest critic on that. Honestly. I think all of us want more always. but it's early right now like you'd like to turn the double play we had. I don't want to be too critical you We've taken some hits away. I thought Gavin Kash today made a big difference, on definitely two plays with his length, picked the ball and stayed with the ball in the ninth. Travis came in today I thought we had only runner today I thought he made it look very routine, kind of what you notice if you go to a big league game, they make really hard plays look routine...But you always want more. Right? I think these guys are working very hard at it. And we've been very pleased with how these guys have gone about their day to day and taking a lot of pride and playing catch for sure."



On Tuesday starter & trip to UNM:



"We've got some thoughts on it, but I don't think we've landed on it yet. As far as a trip to New Mexico, I mean, obviously those guys do a good job over there. We've had a tough time in the last couple of years over there. And go over tomorrow, practice late afternoon. Try to get ready to go on Tuesday."