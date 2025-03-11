Coach Grant McCasland answers questions from today's media availability."Now, what a great opportunity for our team. It was extremely important to get a to get a top four seed and to end up second where you've got some more time to rest, and we need that as a program, just to make sure we get our guys healthy. And that seems to be really one of the big limitations for our team, is just how healthy we can be going into a tournament like this, and when you have to win three games in three days, just more time to recover from the long regular season, and then the opportunity to just have to play three games, and to get to play three games. So we're just so excited. And not knowing who you play is unique, and waiting for you know, a couple games to happen before you see who you end up playing against. But we've put ourselves in position, because of the way we've competed so far this year, to have an opportunity to win it, and we're excited about the opportunity to go play.""Yeah, at this point, I don't. I can't see a scenario where resting guys and not trying to play this thing at full strength to win is part of it. I don't have any other way to look at it. I do think to win and to play our best, we need to rotate earlier in the tournament, and that just gives you the best chance to win the first game, which I think is the only game that matters at this point I've seen over the last game, specifically against Arizona State, and then again, against Colorado, just when we can go to our bench and we can rely on more guys, I do think we play better defensively, and that's been A big part of our success is not just we know we have the right talent offensively, it's about getting the right shots. But how effective can we be at competing defensively? So I would say the biggest advantage to maybe playing more guys, and I wouldn't say resting, I would say more like involving more, is just so our defensive effort is what it needs to be, and that feels like, if we can do that, then we can play in transition. And we're so much better in transition on offense than we are if we have to play against set defense, as everybody is. But it just feels like, because of the way we can shoot, that's important. So going into this tournament, my mindset is, how do we play our roster to give us the best chance to be great defensively and keep fresh guys out there. And then however that plays out over the course of the tournament, it won't be affected on whether we're trying to rest people for the NCAA tournament.""Yeah, well, thankfully, we played Arizona state recently, so that being one of the teams, and then K State and Baylor, the other two teams that are options at this point, we do have a pretty good familiarity with both of them, so I would just say we're preparing for all three at this point, and we'll know pretty quickly you know what two teams it's narrowed down to, and then that will make it simpler. But, I mean, we practice today, we put things against all three that we felt like would be a part of it. As far as the game is concerned, I do think we've got good scouts ready for whoever we play.""Yeah, no. I mean, I was glad he came back in and played against Arizona state. And our approach is that he would play and be 100% going in, I mean, not 100% as far as how healthy he is, but 100% as far as him playing.""Yeah. I mean, to Christian Anderson's credit, he's always been such a unique decision maker and scorer with the ball in his hands and ball screens, and he's got a maturity in his approach to work in his feel for the game, that's light years ahead of anybody else, to me, at his age, that's played, and so that's a credit to his family and to his work ethic and to his character. I mean, I've said it a bunch, but he finishes first on sprints. I mean, there's very few freshmen that when a team is doing sprints, especially as fast as Elijah is. I mean, those two guys are finishing first, and it's just awesome to see him grow. But the area he's made the biggest growth is what he's doing defensively right now. And I think you can take a few of the games down the end of this stretch and see what he's doing. He's just really embraced, I think, everything that it takes to win that for us, and that's what I loved most about Christian and then I think that's the area of impact that he's made the greatest strides.""I mean what comes to my mind is electric. I just mean that in regards to he's got a different nose and energy when he plays like he loves playing basketball, and I didn't know his competitive level in when we recruited him, because like, for my first conversation with JT, he's sitting on a bed, and I FaceTimed him, and it came up, and he's like, he's kind of leaned back, and he's at the combine. He's like, what's up, coach? I was like, like, it's not what I didn't know what I was gonna get. So I just, he's such a he's a laid back guy. When you talk to him. He's awesome, like, he's such a good person, and I love being around him, but when he plays basketball, he plays with like, an edge and intensity, and he loves to compete, and he can really impact the game in so many ways, but I've tried to explain it to people after I've been around him a few times. JT, is different than I can explain anybody I've ever coached. And it is got a different energy to it when he goes and grabs the ball and when he shoots a hook and when he wants to go block a shot, it's different. It's different, you know, and, and, but the competitiveness is what I think separates him. And it's one thing to have that skill and that talent. It's another thing to want to go beat somebody that bad, and that's what I'll give JT the credit for. So it's not just athletics, so that's one way to describe it, but I just think his energy is electric in regard to how he competes, and it's funto watch him.""Well, that's where being an experienced head coach, or just having experience as a head coach, not at this level necessarily, but just what you want to do is you just want to maximize their potential. You don't care what the accolades are at the end of the year, because you have no control over that. That's voted by other people. We don't actually vote for that. I mean, as our staff, we can't vote for our own players. So what are we trying to do here? Like, I don't think about that. I don't even consider accolades. I do look at JT, when I first got around him, I'm like, he could be one of the best players I've ever been around. I mean, I've been around lottery picks. So to say that I even thought about this would be irrelevant, and how it impacted our team and how we could win, and what he could do to help our team win. And man, is he stepped into that role with two feet. I mean, in every area, he's gotten better, and it's his work habits that have actually given him the best chance. So, I mean, I didn't. I just knew with his talent, plus how hard he's working, that he could be one of the best players in the country and impact our team in a way that allowed us to be one of the best teams in the country.""Yeah, ultimately, our team is about sharing the ball and making the right play, but if we're open, we're not going to hesitate. That's what I love about this team, is just the ability to recognize who's on the floor with you and what the advantage is, and then when we're open, we don't think twice about it. I think that's a confident way to play. And I'll tell you where our team has grown the most is trying to recognize what the defense is actually worst at and then what we can take advantage of. So we don't just settle. And it's not just one guy who does it. It happens occasionally, but for the most part, man, our team is committed to finding the right three first and then when we're open, we don't we don't hesitate."Yeah, one, I think the biggest areas that we need to improve on. One would be post defense. I don't think we've been great in that area, whether it's doubling the post or whether it's keeping the ball from getting angles at the rim or fouling. And two, would be just the response that we've continued to grow with when we don't make shots. Like, what's our energy level? Like defensively, and how do we compete? And can we beat people in the margins? And you know, we've proven that we can do that in stretches, especially at the end of games, but it's like, how can we do that in the first 10 minutes when things don't go our way? And I do think this team wants to win, but sometimes we let the game of runs impact the way we compete early in the game, and we've got to solidify that and create better margins early.":"Kerwin has improved because of his consistency. I mean, he was in here yesterday three times, and no one asked him to. He's just, he's a worker, and guys that work get better. And so if there's anything that's a credit to that, it's his one, willingness to be coached and listen to us and genuinely try to do everything we're asking them to do and it may not be his strengths but he's given everything he can. And two, he works throughout the entire year so if he doesn't play, he's in the gym, and if he does play, and he's the best player, he's in the gym and he's as consistent as anyone I've ever been around in my life."opendoorfa.com