Lengthy wait to speak with Tad postgame...Here are the highlights



On J. Washburn:



"Just thought it was time to go to somebody else really just thought we defended pretty good when he was in there. Gage took two runs off the board. Green made a really good play out there. Just felt like on a Sunday, I'm not saying it's the right decision but I'm thinking on a Sunday you know, you let those bullpen arms kind of take care of it. You know, really liked the way he went about it. I really liked the way he's gone about what he's doing. Just felt like it was the right thing to do today."



On Parish:



"Would've really liked to see us routine the ball when he was in there from the get go. Trendan is one of our bullpen guys and will be one of our bullpen guys. Thought he might be better in a second after the first. I don't think that's the case. Seemed like he was getting leverage in the count and made a mistake and they made him pay for it. Think you credit Texas. I mean, it's always easy to say we could go to another arm. We did go to some other arms and they weren't great either. So I don't know what to say on that."



On dropping the series:



"Feel like we got a lot of feedback from the weekend feel like if guys will utilize that feedback, you've got a chance to get better. Really like where we were from a standpoint of again, like, you know, moving forward, it's early in the year I think we've got a chance to really improve as we go."



On defense:



"I mean, again, like good teams, pitch and play defense and run the bases every day. And we didn't do that today. Made a couple of mistakes on the bases. One really late, one early. I think Gage plenty made up for the next inning when it goes over the wall makes a play. Fundamentally you'd like to be a little bit better. You know, 15 games in you'd like to be a little bit better. If we've gotta make some adjustments there to play better defense, we'll do that. Because you're going to need to do that. You'd like to see that game, if it plays out that way, I guess. Proud of the way Green and Gage made the play. Bravo played good defense last night. Today, those balls kept sneaking down the third base line, that's a positioning thing. That's on me a little bit. If you're defending the line, you know, that's probably not as high percentage as if you're off the line and just made some mistakes in the middle of the plate."



On Bazzell:



"If he's cleared, he'd be playing."







On Maxcey:



"Through the weekend caught two and a half games. Man I think he had some big swings yesterday. Showed up today played really good, caught good. He caught really good last year, he can catch and throw. Just needs to keep coming. He played good today. I mean, I obviously we didn't play good enough to win. I couldn't tell you. I mean, I thought he had tough at bats."