Fun win for the Red Raiders, knocking off Gardner-Webb 10-7 on Friday night.



Some thoughts…



-Kyle Robinson had his best start of the season and was really strong for the middle portion of the outing. Fastball was playing up and was commanded well. Thought he was really strong throughout the night and made a massive pitch to get out of the fifth.







-Gavin Kash had some nice ABs, hope he can get it going.



-Was nice to see Cade McGee get one out of the yard. I think his at bats have been pretty good thusfar, just hasn’t gotten the results up to this point. Hope that is a sign of good things to come.



-Was really cool to see Owen Washburn take that ball to the opposite field with that swing. Ton of pop and he seems to be back to his freshman level of production with a lot more strength to his game.







-Ryan Free continues to be the anchor for this bullpen, just excellent work for him to get out of that eighth.



TADLOCK



On K-Rob's outing:



"Yeah, I think you just said I mean, three pitches, commanded the fastball. Presence. He probably made an inning a little too hard. You know, PFP play but other than that, it was really good."



On Bravo:



"He's pretty efficient. He's got path. Good approach and he's very diligent about working. He's been really good."



On McGee:



"He hit that ball hard. The other night he hit another one hard. The batting average doesn't always tell the whole story and he's had really good at bats. I think the first weekend I think he had a game he walked four or five times in the game. He's moved on the right pitch and to me like the ultimate thing for hitters is are you moving on the right pitch? I mean, you just can't control whether you get hit or not. When you start doing that, you start usually seeing some progress."



On Washburn:



"He's a lot stronger and he was when he's a freshman. I mean, he's probably 170 pounds maybe when he was a freshman and he's always hit as far as the ball hit tonight. He got about ball out over the plate and drove it to left. Put a good swing on it."



On Free:



"I mean, free really came in there. We really kind of thought game was going pretty smooth. They put a crooked inning up and came in and executed some pitches and he had a big moment in the game."



On Bazzell:



"I don't think I'm really supposed to say he won't be in there for a few days. It's not an injury or anything. It's not discipline. You can talk to Bryan Simpson about it, our trainer."



