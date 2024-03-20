Interesting convo postgame. Going to work on a Cade McGee feature as well.



On Tech's response v. ACU after the weekend:



"I mean really, you just got to move on. Go about your day and get ready for today. I thought the guys, they're to be commended where they went about their stuff today. Played the game the right way. Got a lot of guys in the game, pitching wise, that needed to get in there. McGee obviously had a big swing there in the first inning when they go out score two and and Petty did a good job pitching out of what he created. I mean, he really did minimize the damage there. So again, proud of the way they went about it."



"You guys bringing up last weekend, it's baseball. You hit some balls hard, they played really good and pitched really good. They earned the right to win those games. But you can't dwell on those games going into Tuesday. That is really a bad recipe. And so do I like where we are. I liked the way the guys went about the game and their preparation today as much as any day for the whole year. And I really think our staff really enjoyed the way we've gone about it. But today there's a little bit different energy about it."



On Hutyra:



"Well, he had pink eye over the weekend and pitched. Anyway, he's feeling better. And today that was a little bit of a concern, but it's gotten way better. And really, he had no idea he was coming in in the second inning today. So thought he threw the ball good."



On Bravo (I have heard rumors that it is a bit more significant than Tim eluded to):



"I think could have played so I guess that means it's precautionary. He's gonna be in there. I don't know when he'll be in there."



Will it be significant?:



"Hope not."



Anything different with a Thr-Sat series?:



"It's different because you turn around after tomorrow and you play. Pitching wise we've always tried to keep an eye on taking care of guys arms, making sure they're in a good spot. So there's things to look at there. Which is kind of what playing Thursday, Friday, Saturday does if you're willing to move a guy up every week. I don't know what if that's good or bad. And so, we're going to try to take care of arms and try to put ourself in a position to win games."



On rotation:



"We haven't decided, especially all three."



On Woodcox:



"Strong kid, works awful hard. At any moment, he can hit a ball really hard. Sometimes, you know, goes over the fence. Again, he's getting an opportunity he's doing something with it. It'll be hard to keep out of there. I mean, a guy gets in there and hits like that and, and drive runs in. Those guys tend to impact the game. And so I think he's done a great job. I think it's cool how baseball presents opportunities, you know, with Bravo on Sunday, pretty much made an easy spot to stick him in there. He's done his homework and he's ready to go."



Any difference in his approach since his first stint here:



"Not any different, other than early in his career, he was a tinkerer. He wanted to be about setup or load or something within the swing and now it's become about getting a good pitch to hit. So that's just the learning process, a lot of high school kids do that."