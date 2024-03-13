J. Apodaca
On Petty:
"It was his best outing. During the spring, that's the guy that we saw all fall and early spring, before we started playing games. I made the comment before the game I think to Jamie, that you know, probably the biggest surprise to me so far is that he hadn't really pitched that good up until today. Because he's been very steady, just needs to go out and trust his stuff and let guys play behind him."
On Petty's last couple outings:
"I mean, to be able and get on the mound three times in the last week. Right? Because he did pitch Friday and last Tuesday. He's a guy that can do that and he had pretty good feel today."
On if Petty could get back into rotation:
"Well, you need what he did tonight on Tuesday. Tonight was a very good example of that. These games are important just like the weekend games. Really like the way that, through the first month, that Kyle's shown signs of a guy that can pitch on the weekend, Jack's shown signs of a guy that can pitch on the weekend, and so has Mac. What you're hoping is Taber goes out tomorrow and throws the ball good and and you got some decisions to make."
On middle infield:
"Looked like Tracer was in a little bit on the plays he had. Needed to slow it down a bit, which is somewhat common. Thought TJ looked pretty comfortable at 2B for the most part. Sanders has played a good 2B for the most part. We got a lot of confidence in all those guys. They just have got to slow it down a little bit."
"It surprised me today that we didn't go routine the ball. But at the same time, tracers had a lot of work at second base. early spring, and I'm talking about January 15 through the 30th. Tracer worked at short, solely, pretty much, and Pompey worked at second. And we let Travis play a little bit of both. And we'll let Burns play a little bit of both. And we did that just for the reason kind of what we're in. In case we get in this situation, and what I mean by situation is you just want as much as you can get out of them and you want to put them where they can have success. Believe it or not, TJ has played as much second base as anybody early on in his high school days, played a lot of second base and Travis's played a bunch of both. This year, we were always trying to develop Tracer at both. Just gotta go out and play baseball. Where are we? We're still trying to figure out where we are."
On Tracer:
"I mean, really, he just started staying through the ball, I would say on Sunday. I mean he's been coming off of it a little bit and I think he found something that he feels good about."
On Burns:
"I thought his at bats were really good, except one maybe. The thing about Will is that he puts a lot of pressure on you offensively, with a lot of different weapons because of the way he runs. the more guys you have in there that can really run the better you're gonna be, if they put good at bats together. It was good to see him. He's been working really hard. He's up here yesterday for, I would say, half the afternoon hitting. Got here early today and swung it. It's really cool to see when guys work hard, and the game rewards em a little bit. As far as center field goes, shortstop goes, second base goes, anything he does really doesn't surprise you because he's so athletic. You know, so we'll keep trying to put that together."
