Lot to go over, per usual. Starting off with injuries...RETURNING: RB Valdez, WR Eakin, S Owens, EDGE Adedire, LB Matthews, TE CuppOUT: DT Banks (hopeful return for Baylor), LB Low (Season-knee)On WVU offense"Really excited to start Big 12 play, not at home, it's great to be playing in such a great environment in West Virginia. Really excited for coach Brown, friend of mine, and that was a huge win for him and his program over Pitt. You can see from last year to this year the improvements on defense. Offensively, they're one of the best run games right now in the nation. Really physical, lean on their offensive line."On WVU QBs"Yeah, you know whenever you're talking about stature and mobility, very similar. The starter can really run. Two years in a row to where the run game can become a factor. We got to prepare for both guys you know, we will prepare for both guys, lucky for us they're similar. Number 8 did a really good job coming into that Pitt game."On Jordan Brown/Loic Fouonji/Coy Eakin at outside reciever:"It's going to be interesting with Coy coming back, because he plays that position too. The thing I love about Jordan is that he can play multiple positions. I mean, it's one of those deals, he had a great game in the hot hand. You know, it happens in games to where one guy is out playing the other, you know, you're going up here to try to win the football game. Jordan had a really good week of practice. I thought Jordan played a great game, you know, probably his best game his career, and, you know, he'll continue to do that. Coy is going to put pressure on both of those guys to step up. He's really hungry."On Tahj" I think he's one of our best players right now and, and and we're running the football well. So I definitely think you've got to you've got to continue that. He's hot, he's healthy. He feels great. He's got a lot of confidence. I mean, he had 19 carries, I felt like 17 quality runs by him whenever it comes to seeing it. I keep reminding him he is 225 pounds. I need him to be 225 whenever it is muddy and cloudy. You know, talking about getting the dirty four."On flipping backup tackles and competition there"(We flipped them) Tuesday's practice. That was frustrating, I was hoping they would get some more snaps but we turned the ball over. It was frustrating to not get that second line in the create competition there. We'll have to push these guys in practice. I don't want anyone to relax."