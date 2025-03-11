ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSCRIPT: JT Toppin on Big 12 awards, upcoming postseason - pres. by PRMI

B. Golan

B. Golan

Noted Texas Tech Recruiting Journalist
Staff
Aug 21, 2016
48,060
453,778
113
DFW
Toppin was made available to media this afternoon.

Q: JT, just your thoughts on winning Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in the Big 12?

“I’m just proud myself. I worked really hard for it, no days off, so I'm just proud of myself, but also thinking about the season and just how my teammates helped me get that award at the same time.”

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: LucasTT, B12South, jnewt2008 and 11 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B. Golan

TRANSCRIPT: Wes Kittley talks pair of Big 12 championships

Replies
11
Views
1K
Inside The Double T
redraider2007
redraider2007
J. Ramirez

TRANSCRIPT: McGuire Notebook: First Day of Spring Ball pres. by Franchise Coach

Replies
15
Views
2K
Inside The Double T
Stev0
Stev0
A. Hounshell

HOOPS: McCasland on the preparation and mindset for Saturday matchup at Kansas pres. by Treeline Vacation Rentals

Replies
5
Views
1K
Inside The Double T
deadring
deadring
A. Hounshell

TRANSCRIPT: McCasland on the team's resilience to capture 2nd win ever at Allen Field House pres. by Treeline Vacation Rentals

Replies
11
Views
2K
Inside The Double T
DFW Raider
DFW Raider
N. Perez

TRANSCRIPT: Coach McCasland talks team strategy and preperation heading into the final home game of the season pres. by Cole Hatchett Insurance Agency

Replies
2
Views
494
Inside The Double T
J. Lopez
J. Lopez
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back