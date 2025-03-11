Toppin was made available to media this afternoon.
Q: JT, just your thoughts on winning Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in the Big 12?
“I’m just proud myself. I worked really hard for it, no days off, so I'm just proud of myself, but also thinking about the season and just how my teammates helped me get that award at the same time.”
