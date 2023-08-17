Lot to go over, per usual when we speak with Joey...Some injury notes:Ty Buchanan is back - "It's good to see some guys, you know, Ty Buchanan, we won't scrimmage him on Saturday. I feel like we won't scrimmage on Saturday but he'll get a full two weeks. Getting ready for Wyoming."On Ty Matthews: "He looks really good. Again, we won't scrimmage him on Saturday. Just you know we don't want to push that calf in a live scrimmage yet"On health overall: "We've got bumps and bruises. We've had crazy injuries. You know, like, y'all saw Steve (Linton) in a cast but he's been great. It'll be a deal where he'll probably wear that cast for the first couple of games and hopefully be able to come out of it. Bryson Donnell, man, he's in a cast, but it will be in a really small cast. Again, it's a thumb, nonsurgical and so he'll be in a smaller cast once we get closer to Wyoming."On the Matthew Young move to TE: "So that was one injury coming out of Saturday that we, you know, we weren't sure yet. Charlie Robinson got hurt, had to have surgery on his ankle. And so the depth that we have in certain areas, we always ask guys hey, look there's a better chance for you to get on the field this way. He's actually working with like, the threes and fours at tight end, been really proud of him. And he's, he's eager."On who will be getting those reps for the injured players in scrimmages: "Miquel Dingle has gotten a ton of reps with the No. 2 group so that's been really good, you're growing up a freshman that's extremely talented really, really fast...Jacoby Jackson has played guard, he has played tackle. And then yesterday we had a goal line, live situation and he was our heavy tight end. And so it's been really impressive...So we've actually used, with Ty (Buchanan) out, we've actually used Seth Martin he's been playing guard, which that's his normal position and Jacoby has been playing tackle and really has done a great job."On youth in the secondary: "You know, they're mid year freshmen so it shows up because they know the defense but you know the three DB's, Chapman (Lewis) and BJ Jordan and Jordan Sanford have all done really good. But a local guy that I just think is going to be a star, again, we'll see how much he plays as a freshman but Marcus Ramon Edwards is, man he is really a special athlete. He's very serious about football. It's so, man, I'm really excited about him."On addition of Bralyn Lux and how he's pushing the secondary: "It's really good to see Lux, he's a really good football player. He's a huge pickup. He is pushing both Malik (Dunlap) and Shad (Rayshad Williams). Shad's having a good camp and he is really pushing those guys for a starting position, you know, and I feel great about him. We've put in all of our dime defense, and so it's good to see him covering the slot. And he's done a really good job there."On LBs: "Yeah, the two starters man like Jacob Rodriguez, year two of playing strictly linebacker very instinctual. He does a great job in coverage. But I think those two guys have really stood out. By the time we get into that game week and go into the game, you're gonna see like a Ben Roberts really show up, you're gonna see Ty (Kana) really show up, but those two starters man, I feel really good about it like there's there's definitely been days to where you're like, Okay, we have a possibility to be better at that position than we were last year."Some early scout notes on Wyoming: "I'm so excited. I mean, you're talking about a coach that's won national championships. 