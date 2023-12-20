Texas Tech and UTA square off at the USA at 1 p.m. tomorrow. Should be an interesting one. Here's notes from our conversation with the head coach just moments ago.Opening Statement:"What a great environment we had in Fort Worth and felt like we played well on both sides of the basketball. It was a solid win for us, but going into this time a year you know, this team continues to grow and get better and we've got a huge test in UTA. KT Turner, the head coach has got a ton of experience and a lot of different levels done a fantastic job, I think with this team, and they've added a pretty significant transfer here. That I think can really leverage the game. You know, they got a great team. UTA is played a lot of close games, and played tough opponents on the road and played a well so they'll come in here with a very great plan and we're gonna have to play our best in order to win."On Phillip Russel, the transfer:"We actually watched them a lot in the summer you know, when transfers start coming out and we watched and then they ended up with him. And we knew scheduling this game, not knowing what the NCAA would do with two-time transfers, like how would they in everybody's waiver, you're starting to see now it's completely changed. Looking at the schedule. He was a big part of understanding that he can be a part of this game. And so we've seen a lot of film on him and really respected he's a dynamic scorer. He's done it at a high level and he can create for a lot of people and the the addition to him is really a big boost for them."On adjustments heading into Big 12 play:"What you've seen us do is start to share the basketball better and the our assist to turnover and our ability to score off assists and continue to make the next play has been an area that's been great growth for us. And we've got to keep improving with that. And then defensively, just finishing it with rebounds and playing the game with physicality. Anytime the ball has gone into the post, we've struggled with defending that. It feels like that point of attack and our ability to defensive rebound are two areas that we want to continue to grow on that side of the ball."On where he sees this team relative to the conference at this point:"I think it's obvious we've got a lot to work on. We're not anywhere near close to where we need to be in order to compete for championships and the Big 12 And it doesn't mean that we can't get there. This team showed continued growth. You can't ever feel good about anything. Honestly, I'm not trying to feel good about anything. I think there's a leverage that you have to keep pushing every day and you got to do it as much mentally as you got to do it physically. With this group, what I am excited about is they there's a look of expectation within within our team. There's starting to become this real move toward everybody understanding how we need to play in order to win and how we need to compete every day in order to win and embracing the hard things that go with that. I know, I know we're not there yet, but I can see a growth in regards to how our approach is every day."On Walton starting to facilitate and create his own shot:"Yeah, our practices share the responsibility of guys making plays and we kind of start practice with some pre practicing and he's embraced it. And I'll tell you where it's really been good and you see it when you watch it in games. I think he's got an attack mentality now and he's thinking score, you can't think pass when you catch it, and initially when you start to put yourself in those playmaking roles, you think, pass first and the secret is you've got to think score. So I think that's where he's been great. And he hasn't sacrificed, I think, his scoring to think he's got to be a playmaker and because they take away his ability to shoot, then it's opened up opportunities for him to create opportunities, but he's been highly efficient."How do you handle the Christmas break and the early start:"Our team practices earlier in the day, so that's like that shouldn't be a bigger problem. It's just you all know this. This game is a game right before you leave for the holidays that you can have your mind going in a couple of different directions. So there has to be that extreme singular focus. We are playing a team that I feel like is one of the best opponents we've faced this nonconference schedule and they are a team that has such quality players offensively, and they know how to play on the road. So they're not going to come in here and be shocked by anything."On A&M Home and Home:"I played in the Southwest Conference and I got a chance to play in the big 12 And I actually was a part of the last game at Reed Arena in College Station and I'm just growing up in the state of having played high school basketball in Houston and in the Dallas Fort Worth area. And to me these kinds of games are what college athletics is about, I love it for our students. I love it for our fans. But I think just in regards to such a quality opponent and we had the opportunity to play an exhibition game which the game didn't count for anything. We know that and they've got a great program, Buzz has done a tremendous job with their team and to have that quality of opponent in-state that you can get in a home at home and just think it's great for everybody."On non-con ideology:"A big key to that as you know is you got to start with what MTE responsibility you're going to try to base your whole schedule around. And to me that's kind of is the foundation to nonconference schedule and then we still have a year left on the Big East that we'll have a home game for that, hopefully. So those two things being the center of it and then determining from those two games or those two scenarios, then you kind of want to build your schedule off of that. And with the league schedule, having it being different going into next year. And you're gonna have less opportunities for non-conference home games, so how do you how do you adjust that? And now that we have the A&M game at home, you know, we're still looking at what do we want to do with those and we need to have home games because there's a responsibility to fill season tickets and that we want to have games here. So we just got to take it slowly, but I think we're off to the right start, honestly as to having an a tougher nonconference schedule and that's kind of the point."