Interesting convo postgame...Opening Statement:"You know, going into games that have this much on the line and honestly, the building, the atmosphere to start the game and what led up to it. All the things that go with this game. I think there's a couple of things and I just told our team this, that as much as we feel like there's so much on the line in this game, it's one basketball game in the Big 12. But I grew up knowing what this means to Red Raiders and to myself. I'm embarrassed for our team and felt like Texas just got after us at the beginning of the game and and beat us I mean, physically dominated the game. And I didn't do a good enough job in the counter to give us an advantage. And then the game got away from us by trying to do too much offensively and trying to get it back in one or two possessions. Feeling the pressure of this game I thought got to us also and give them credit, I thought they made not just great defensive plays, but they came up with a few loose balls and pivotal times. They got an offensive rebound off a free throw and just I thought their their competitiveness early was was significant. I did a terrible job coaching our team tonight. And I've got to do a better job making sure we're ready. I thought we fought down the stretch trying to give ourselves a chance to win but obviously we dug ourselves too deep a hole and Texas deserves all the credit for how they competed."On getting on the mic:"Yeah, I mean, you all know what's at stake in this game. I mean, there's a lot going on, you know, there's a lot of there's a lot of passion in this game. And you know, when you have to go talk on the mic. You're talking to 15 plus thousand people but really, you're talking to a couple of people that are doing things that are completely unacceptable. you could tell when that finally communicated clearly like this can't happen. A lot of people are applauding because they know it's not what we need to do. And it costs us technical's and it costs us a problem. But you know what comes with this great place is there's a lot of passion and unfortunately the I thought the decisions of a few people impacted everybody and that's not what this is about."On Warren's impact on the offense & what not having him does:"That's where I did a terrible job. I thought they took away a lot of our good actions and a lot of our movement to the basketball with bullying us. I should've went to the ball screen earlier and created better advantages. Should have tried to get the matchups we wanted in advantages sooner. We made a few substitutions thinking maybe it'll loosen up at some point. And unfortunately, it didn't. Some of our turnovers in those spots led to baskets, we finally made enough adjustments and got lineups out there that we felt like could put them on their heels and I just didn't do it soon enough, obviously and so moving forward, I am going to have to be creative in finding ways we are of utilizing our strengths because maybe what was Warren strengths, not what everybody else's strengths are. I didn't do a good enough job, offensively of preparedness and it definitely impacted our team significantly."On Texas' getting into the paint:"Early in the game consider we're playing so bad offensively. We're okay, we made a substitution and they scored a couple of right at the basket and a couple of baskets we actually turned the ball over which led to that. So you kind of could say was multiple things and then rebounding, but the truth is, and you know this too, they started throwing it to Disu down there and he just started scoring around the basket. And obviously Shedrick got a couple at the basket. And, you know, they they threw it in there and we just didn't we didn't have a good plan to pull it out. And that's where I got to do a better job making sure when they do that, even we're more smaller, we've got to have a better attack to get the ball out of there."On Texas' ability to guard Darrion:"Their ball pressure pushed us to where his catches were too extended before we had too much ground to make up with their size. I watched it already, the first half, so I'm speaking actually clearly. When we got pushed out and we got pressured it sent us to drive it into the basket and scoring over multiple guys. When you look at it on film, there's guys fill in behind men are open. And against pressure, when you do play against length, You got to attack it and then move it to the next action as they rotate. And we were just shooting over length. And we were missing. It felt like everybody was struggling and that's why I didn't do a good job with our team. I did a terrible job."On how the young bigs differ from Warren on offense:"I will tell you this game specifically. We turn the ball over in the action, right but some of it early in the game was actually effective. We were at the bonus pretty quickly into the half. And we couldn't take advantage of it. And that's where there's a few things that we did the second half that I felt like we could have done earlier. And if I would have done a better job recognizing that, we tried to change personnel and then we went back to it thinking over the course of the game that would free up a little bit it never did, their pressure was good. So half of it really is scheme and the other half is trying to put them in better positions. I called a play that we were going to try to backdoor and I put our put our guys in a bad spot. You know because of the way they pressured us. We couldn't handle the pressure to deliver the ball and that was my fault too. I've just got to be wiser knowing where to put guys in good spots, and it felt like everything we did they pushed us out even farther and give them credit because I thought they were extremely physical to start the game defensively."On how to flush this:"I mean, I think you look at the mirror and you tell the truth. In a significant game of a lot of magnitude, and it is one basketball game. That's where you got to try to put it in perspective. This is a big deal to me. This game is obviously but we're also playing to get better and to figure out how to play in March and how to play deep into March. The only thing you can do is get better from this and stare it in the face. You walked in there and there's a lot of people standing in the locker room, like 'Oh, crud, what happened?' You know what happened? We got beat, bad. In a significant game. And I did a terrible job of preparing us. So what you do is you look at it in the mirror and you tell the truth, and you figure out how you're going to improve and get better. That's the truth. So that's what I told them. And when you look back at I've been a part of a lot of disappointing losses, but we ended the season and found a way to win championships. And when you look back at those that can propel you forward. It's all part of the process. And it is one game in the Big 12, even though it's significant to all of us, me included. That's how we're gonna approach it. We're going to get better because of and we're going to own it and give Texas credit because they beat us and did it because they were more physical and played better."