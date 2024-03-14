Courtesy of the radio broadcast that went live from the media conglomerate's convo with Grant. Think we missed a good bit but here's what we got, I'll add the Youtube video when it is live.



On Chance & building this team:



"One thing I love about Chance before I answer that is he played the most minutes of anybody on our team, but he came off the bench so it honestly isn't how you start. It's how you finish it and this guy's always in there when the game is on the line. The biggest goal we had coming into this year was how do you get the right people together? I mean this sincerely. Chance played in the NCAA tournament last year all the transfers played in the NCAA tournament last year, so the grit they came in with was like we want to get back to the NCAA tournament. That's one and then two you know, how quickly can we play this game for each other, not for our individual selves. And it sounds simple, but it's not. Especially in a day where everybody's trying to get something, how do you give and that's been our heart to each other. How do we give to each other? And the more you give, I think the more you do get."



On Darrion:



"Yeah, early in the game. Darien went for that loose ball in the middle of the floor and I know we tweaked it pretty good. But it was obviously encouraging to me that he came back out and played a significant amount of time. You know this, you don't really know till you get back and get some rehab on it, but I do feel like he'll be available, according to what I just saw. He's tough as all get out."



On rebounding & defense:



"We've made a real commitment to defense in the last couple of weeks and I think we've ironed out a simple approach to how we want to defend people and there's a concise plan. Our staff has been tremendous. I'm telling you, our staff is dialed in. If you were to watch shoot around and walk through last night in the team hotel room and heard them you would have thought that we were playing the last possession in a close game. I think there's just a lot of belief and what we're doing defensively, which puts you in the right position, so that you're not in rotations and you're underneath them and you can go get the ball and we practice rebounding three or four times, a segment in practice, and these two guys have been in the middle of a majority of em (Kerwin & Pop). They've become great rebounders."



On how Tech did it and what tomorrow looks like:



"Yeah, well first you got to start with our defense. We held them to 37% I do think it was to our advantage that we got the bye. That's the reason why you play well during the regular conference season. And if we can continue to fight aggressively defensively and and then do what these guys did today, which led us in rebounding, we're doing that, we're winning. So just thrilled with our defensive effort we keep guarding, it'll give us a chance."