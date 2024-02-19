Coach McCasland just said that Warren went through practice today with the Red Raiders, but still is unsure for tomorrow night v. TCU.“Man, I wish I knew honestly. I mean, Warren got out there and moved around today with us in practice. And, you know, I think we're just taking it a day at a time to see how much he can actually go. And I will tell you, he's trying and we're trying to get him ready for the TCU game but whether that happens or not, I don't think we'll know until we get to the game and see how he's moving.”Here's the full convo from this afternoon...Opening Statement:"Obviously coming off a tough, tough game at Iowa State and we had good fight the second half didn't give ourselves the best chance to win the game. Feel like your ability to scrap and make make hustle plays, 5050 rebounding, and felt like we just got beat to a lot of basketballs to start that game. Give Iowa State credit they're a physical team. Excited about TCU Tuesday. You know, the real emphasis for us just how much better can we get defensively and how much better can we get rebound on the basketball and I feel like those areas if we can continue to make the progress we need, we'll get where we need to get. I think our guys attention to that it's been great. And in this one, also not turning the ball over and giving them transition baskets. They're an active team. I think TCU's gotten better defensively from what I've seen on film, and so, you know taking care of the basketball and getting great shots is always going to be huge for us."On how ready this team is heading down the stretch:"I can tell you this our our fight and our growth in post these difficult games has been right where it needs to be. I mean, like there's an ownership to it. You don't want excuses. That's the biggest thing for me is like you don't want to point the finger at whatever I mean, road officiating. I mean everybody can kind of like try to find a way to let some excuses creep in. And there's just none of that for us. And that's what I love about this team. I think there's ownership to it. Because the ultimate result is we want to play this game to win and how do we give ourselves the best chance to win and that's where our team's focus has been. And that's what I do love about this group."On foul trouble v. TCU last time and how does Kye'ron & RJ step up if no WW:"Yeah, well, first and foremost, our ability to rebound. I think he's going to be the separator for us and those guys finding opportunities. Offensively is a plus. It's not the foundation. I think that's what we're trying to communicate with them like hey, want you to be aggressive and want you to score but as a team, when you watch the first half of that game, if we rebounded it better, I do think we put ourselves in a better spot. We got to the free throw line and the first half, we just couldn't finish possessions with our defensive rebounding so those guys have seen that think there's an opportunity for them to get better and for us to get better in that area. And that's probably the biggest area of concern if Warren can't go."On how much the prep changes having seen TCU already, the first repeat game of the year:"I think it's remarkably different. I was a coach in the CBI several years back where we played three games back to back to back and that was wild, you know, and I think what it helps you to do is to see like what are the really important things that you need to actually look at and what are the changes. I'll give TCU credit, I mean, they actually have a real foundation for how they play the game and they don't change up a lot of things. I mean, they're just playing the game, I think better and more efficiently. I thought we gave guys comfortable shots in that game. We just don't want to do that. Again. We want to do a better job of making it more difficult on everybody defensively."On how TCU's defense has improved since the January meeting:"It looks like in some of the games have gotten pretty spread out at times, and I think they've tried to pressure and deny and get after the ball which has opened up some drive lanes for them and it feels like they're a little more compact and a little more physical and staying underneath of people more. I mean, I think they have stretches where they'll go trap and go deny but you know, their help responsibilities and their gap responsibilities seem to have improved."On TCU's improved shooting from deep of late:"To me it looks like they're their movement and their ability to share the basketball has always been good. And it just seems like more guys are getting even more comfortable. It's like what what role they see and how they share the ball and it's creating open looks. Man they're playing well right now we're going to have to play our best to beat them. I think they're sharing the ball and in their ability to pass it and get it to multiple different guys in space, it has them playing with a lot of confidence right now."