Texas Tech was selected to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 16, 2023, at 8:15 p.m.The matchup will be between two 6-6 teams as the Golden Bears are coming off a 33-7 win over UCLA in their final game of the regular season to secure bowl eligibility.Cal has already undergone an offensive coordinator change after their OC after Jake Spavital left to take the Baylor job, elevating Mike Bloesch to become the new offensive coordinator.The Golden Bears have lost a staring offensive tackle and defensive tackle to the transfer portal thus far. Cal’s backup quarterback and former NC State transfer Ben Finley has also entered the transfer portal with more likely to come.The Red Raiders will be facing a team riding a three-game winning streak after an early November 63-19 thumping at the hands of Oregon in Eugene.The Golden Bears snapped a four-game losing streak that included losses to Oregon State, USC, Utah and Oregon with a 42-39 win over Washington State before defeating Stanford and UCLA on the road to secure bowl eligibility.Cal’s strength seems to be in their defensive front, headlined by OLB David Reese who has 31 tackles, 6.5 for loss and a team leading 6.5 sacks on the season. Fellow edge rusher Xavier Carlton has another 4.5 sacks to add to the team’s total of 23 on the season.Cal’s running back Jaydn Ott is a 1,260-yard rusher this season with 11 touchdowns on the book. He’s a big, physical runner with some breakaway speed, most definitely the best player on this offense.Having played three quarterbacks on the year, including Finley who played in six games, Cal is likely to use Fernando Mendoza as their starting quarterback who threw for 1,447 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 62-percent of his passes.Should be an interesting matchup in a 2004 Holiday Bowl rematch where Tech Raiders will be seeking a third straight bowl win after 2021’s Liberty Bowl win over Mike Leach and Mississippi State and last year’s Texas Bowl win over Ole Miss. It would be Tech’s third three-bowl-game winning streak in program history.This is Tech’s third trip to the Independence Bowl and first in the 21st century. The Red Raiders matchup with Ole Miss in 1986 and 1998 in the game, losing both times.