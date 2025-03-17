J. Ramirez
Camp Cofield
Jul 9, 2022
- 7,350
- 46,734
- 113
Since 1985 when the NCAA Tournament last expanded, 14 seeds have upset their 3 seed counterparts a total of 23 times, with a complete record of 23-133, or a win percentage of 14.7 percent in those games.
Bringing that history to a bit more modern of a standard, say 2018, the 3 seed has only been upset twice by 14 seeds, tied for the highest win rate amongst the lower seeded team in the first round with the 1-16 matchup. Shoutout to the NCAA statisticians for providing us with this tweet and the basis of this piece.
With this in mind, I looked into these two upsets, looked back at how they occurred and if there were any similarities to how those games shook out to get a feel for what would have to happen for UNCW to get the edge on Texas Tech Thursday. Let’s dive in…
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.