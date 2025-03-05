ADVERTISEMENT

HOOPS: Numbers of Note: Colorado pres. by B-Run Sports

J. Ramirez

J. Ramirez

Camp Cofield
Staff
Jul 9, 2022
7,247
46,274
113
You local Lubbock-ites, myself included, have reached the last opportunity to witness this potentially great Texas Tech team that the court at home. Wednesday night’s contest against Colorado will give the Red Raiders a chance to finish 14-4 at home with a chance for the 23rd win overall on the season. Let’s dive into some numbers…

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: LucasTT, mjonn28, HugMug and 5 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J. Ramirez

HOOPS: Numbers of Note: Kansas pres. by All Hands Craft Cocktails

Replies
1
Views
441
Inside The Double T
redraider2007
redraider2007
J. Apodaca

STORY: Numbers of Note: Baylor pres. by Treeline Vacation Rentals

Replies
7
Views
680
Inside The Double T
TylerHolloway
TylerHolloway
J. Apodaca

STORY: Numbers of Note: Arizona State, Part One pres. by Treeline Vacation Rentals

Replies
4
Views
724
Inside The Double T
indytechsan
I
J. Apodaca

STORY: Numbers of Note: Houston, Part One pres. by Franchise Coach

Replies
7
Views
626
Inside The Double T
MacRed
MacRed
J. Apodaca

STORY: Numbers of Note: TCU, Part Two pres. by All Hands Craft Cocktails

Replies
11
Views
814
Inside The Double T
LondonRedRaider
LondonRedRaider
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back