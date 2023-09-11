Lets jump right to it here...INJURIES: OUT: Jacob Rodriguez, Isaac Smith, Coy Eakin. Returning: Dennis Wilburn, CJ Baskerville (will split snaps), Dooda Banks.McGuire on QB Play:"I think every time you go through stuff, there are always other factors involved and some of the factors that are involved are whether it be an O lineman, whether it be a tight end, whether it be a call by the coach that puts a player in a bad situation, and then you go back and blame it on that one guy. I do not think that we're losing the football games at the quarterback position. I know there's a lot of people that would disagree with that. Hey, man, I get it. I totally understand it."McGuire on his own performance through 15 games:"I'm not happy with my own performance because, you know, again, I said it last year, we went 8-5 and to me we failed. I came here to win a Big 12 championship. I don't believe in average. I don't believe in taking a consolation prize or maybe if it's a win or loss, if it's a loss, saying we played good against this ranked team or whatever, I don't believe in any of that. The games that we're losing, we have to correct bad football because it's not a lack of talent. I thought our effort was absolutely incredible. It's up we as a collective whole are making too many mistakes too many missed assignments."On Brenden Jordan at STAR:"CJ will be back. I think we'll probably split those two. I was proud of Brenden, he made a big tackle on the other side on the tight end. Our point of emphasis this week is to support the football from the secondary. He got stuck on some blocks, he's got to be more aggressive, he's got to set an edge and trigger faster."On depth in D-Line, edge rushers:"I sent a message to Blake after watching the TV copy, just saying how proud I was of him. Another guy who had a really good game was Quincy Ledet. It was the most reps that we've been able to play a number two defensive lineman since I've been here. That was the struggle last year that we didn't have the depth that we needed behind Boog and Tony to get them to have some better reps in the fourth quarter." ... "Excited to see the growth in the OLB room, I think you're going to see Dylan Spencer make an impact in that room. That allows us to play Joseph Adedire at F and B, which we did the other night. It's going to free us to do more things with Steve Linton. That's the thing where we've got to be more creative when you lose a guy like Isaac."On Tahj's usage, confidence in Kittley:"It's Zach's offense, but I think I'm a bigger believer than he is in the offense, I actually love this offense. If you can find a run that you believe in, that calms the game. With Tahj, we were running some counter, counter and power are what we run well. We rushed for 174 yards but we probably should've ran for 250."McGuire also gave some clarity on the analytics, as much as he could, I found it interesting but I don't want to take away from what he said by typing it out, so here it is in video form.31:10 mark...The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!Why Energy Renovation Center?Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.Clayton SummerlinEnergy Renovation CenterTDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011