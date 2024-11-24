J. Apodaca
- Mar 7, 2022
- 16,753
- 82,105
- 113
Courtesy of @C. Level on the DoubleT973 network...
What did we just endure, coach?
"It reminded me of some old timey Texas Tech shootout football. Man, we came out on top. I'm so proud of the guys. We came out fast, had an opportunity to really stretch the lead, just dropped a pass. Then, just back and forth, we were on our heels at times on defense. Offense really made some big plays, STs made some big plays. Then got some turnovers when we needed to. Good they had that high snap, we had pressure coming and so we got back there and got that touchdown. I went in there and said 'he Kelby Valsin, great job.' They kicked it to him and he did a good job to catch it and not fair catch it to go score. We had everything tonight, it was crazy. Got the win, went 1-0 in Stillwater and have a winning record on the road for the year, now an opportunity next week at home to thank our fans and thank our seniors."
How big was Tahj Brooks today?
"He should be a finalist for the Doak Walker. He should be in the final three, he is as good of a back there is in the country. He does it all, pass pro, you saw the catch, Behren dropped it out of the air right on him and I thought he made such a great catch. That was big because they had all the momentum and would've going into the half but we got the lead 21-14. At the end, we put him in wildcat and he takes it to the home."
What happened with 1:53, any explanation?
"They discussed it and said that's why (Tahj's helmet coming off). I have no idea. I've never seen that in my life."
Just kept punching back, outlasted em...
"I told Kittley when we were on our heels defensively that we've got to hammer down. Tempo, whatever we've got to do. Whatever is in the playbook, you've just got to attack em because we weren't stopping them. It was going to be a back and forth game and luckily we came out on top. We made some plays that put us in good positions. How about Tre'Von McAlpine blocking the extra point, that changed the game right there. Those are little plays that go unnoticed in games that change everything you're going to do and playcalling."
This has been a really tough place to play but a big win for y'all here...
"That's the Big 12 man. I haven't looked at the scores yet, but there was teams that got beat tonight that didn't think they were going to get beat. It shakes the Big 12 up, honestly, you don't know what you're going to get week in and week out. That team, he's as good of a coach as there is in the country, what he's done at Oklahoma State is absolutely amazing. They have a lot of seniors on that team with a lot of pride, so we knew we were going to get their best game, luckily we outlasted em."
That turkey and dressing is going to taste a bit better this week, isn't it?
"Man it is, it really is. I've got to take care of the guys, they're banged up and we're really banged up out of the CU game, got the bye but we still are. Gonna take care of em this week and we'll be ready to go. When I talked to the guys, I reminded em that we need to send the seniors out on the right note but we need to thank our fans because we haven't played well at home, it is very important that we play well against West Virginia."
