The first McGuire Monday morning press conference of the season has come and gone. It is game week. Texas Tech plays Wyoming Saturday in Laramie. There's no other way to say it, we are back.There's a ton to go over as always when the media conglomerate spends half an hour with the head coach, so let's jump into it.Joey on the start of game week and excitement for this weekend:"So excited since it is game week. I'm really excited about playing Wyoming. I've never been to Wyoming. So I'm excited to go there. It's gonna be great weather. I know they have an incredible fan base and so expecting a packed stadium, playing one of the best coaches in the nation."Injury updates:"The two guys that we know we won't have are Coy Eakin, doing great in rehab, moving his arm and stuff. The other is Charlie Robinson with his ankle."I personally saw Robinson in a boot and scooter, similar to Tyree Wilson last season, as I was walking out of the facility earlier today.On secondary depth:"I feel great about as far as their ability to go play games, but we're also getting a chance to see some young guys go play their first college game. I mean, I'm expecting BJ Jordan to play. I'm expecting Jordan Sanford to play. I'm expecting Chapman Lewis to play. Right now, there's a really good chance that Marcus Ramon-Edwards plays, might just be on special teams."On Baylor transfer DB AJ McCarty's NCAA Waiver:"We should know tomorrow where we're at. If we get good news tomorrow he'll be going to Wyoming with us. The great thing about him is he can play corner, play free safety, play the star position. And so that adds a lot of depth from the guy that's played football at this level."On Lux being listed as an "OR" with Malik Dunlap at CB:"it probably should say like Rashad, Malik, and Lux and put or because we don't who's out there between those three guys. Whenever it comes to those three, whoever's out there, somebody's got to start but I would say those three corners are going to play as much as each other. I bet they have very similar snap counts at the end of the year."On return game:"So feel good about special teams, feel good about the returners, you know, that's the thing like the return game if you have Jordan (Brown) back there, he's gonna do a great job. We have Drae McCray back there, you're probably gonna see both of them on Saturday because we want both them to get some shots at returning. We feel good about both of those guys."On UT backlash from comments last Wednesday at MC Luncheon:"I mean, it's one of those deals with us, you know, we want to definitely stay on the schedule and keep them on schedule. We can alternate, I'm ready to get A&M on the schedule. I grew up in the Southwest Conference days to where Texas Tech and A&M play every single year. I think it's great for college football, it's great for the state that we live in. And so I think that little bit of the back and forth is good. It's not saying anything against that football team or Sark, because I respect him. I think it's good for recruiting. I think it's good for the state. I know that there'll be a sellout crowd when we go to Austin there and it was a sellout crowd whenever we play here."