Fun night. Nothing too of note tonight but here's the highlights from Joey.Opening statement:"I can't say enough about this group. You know, I've said it a couple of times. We're sitting there at 3-5. We come off of a really tough loss against BYU and I think a lot of teams would have folded right there. It shows the strength of our locker room palace. These guys care about each other, how much they love each other. And, you know, it just they put it on display tonight and we talk about it all the time. Whenever people watch you, and you play with the passion you have it shows how much you love your brother."On defensive effort and Amier Washington:"Really excited about Amier, we kind of talked about it. We kind of saw it coming in, in both breath. You know how hard he was playing. I credited a lot to our street staff. They do such a great job with our young guys. Really proud of Amier, he really took advantage of the opportunity."On start and rebounding on offense:"Yeah, we always talk about you know, you have this plan of like, how do you think it's going to go Well, we talked about whatever you get in the game, you know, you've got to adjust. We've got to keep adjusting throughout the game. And then we talked about complimentary football. Something crazies going on with a one side of the ball, the other side of the ball is gonna pick it up and the offense did. It kind of got out of whack early on defense, and so the offense had to pick us up and let us settle in."On Morton:"Behren can probably tell you the most it's probably the healthiest he's been since the West Virginia game. I think you saw that with the zip on the ball, the touchdown to Loic it was actually, I mean, it was a laser probably could go through his chest if he didn't catch it. I think most people we all understand this whenever you come and play us, you're gonna have to load the box, you know, and try to take 28 out of the game. You know, he's still gonna get his yards. So it's just what he does, you know, did that to not apply load in that box also, let's you know, some receivers have some one on one battles.On the trajectory of the program:"You're trying to build a program, you know, to do things that hadn't been done before, you know, you got to do things. One that hadn't been done before. And it's been a long time. But you start with that, you know, the expectation. these guys know they're gonna come back in January. We'll have a team meeting on January 9. We'll start right off the meeting with 'we're bowl eligible but that's not the expectation.' What's going on in Lubbock, Texas is as good as anywhere in the country."