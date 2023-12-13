Another quality convo with the head coach...Opening statement:"What a tremendous team. They're hard to guard. Guarding the three point line we knew was going to be a key to the game. I thought we made it difficult in stretches, especially on it McBride, like McBride didn't get a lot of looks and we guarded him well, but we just didn't do a good enough job guarding the three point line, bottom line. Two areas that I felt like we could dominate one was on the glass, 21 offensive rebounds, paint points felt like that was a big part of the game, because they give up to two point field goals and how could we leverage the rim and not just the rebounding and our ability to get it to the pain really end to get to the free throw line was a big part of this game. This team continues to grow. I think we're getting better. We obviously took a step back guarding the three point line tonight but in other areas. I thought we thought we did better. I mean, we didn't turn the ball over much till the very end. When we started getting pressured. We didn't close the game very well, but I was thrilled with our physicality and that's a good team. It's a team that knows how to win and and they can put you in some bad spots and so give them credit for for really playing well."On Jennings:"He's got the most experience in this league, and he's got the most experience in guarding the way we want to guard. So I think there's a ramp up there that he missed two months in the fall, where he didn't practice because of the lower leg problem. For us, it's leaning on some experience with him up but I think all those other guys are in play honestly, and we've been practicing or they've been just tonight felt like he gave us the best chance with the lineup. I thought Lamar had great minutes when he was in there like Lamar is a guy that probably should have went back out there. A little bit more but he was really solid when he was in there and I can see him kind of moving some parts around to get him some more minutes."On how the Jennings injury has affected him (asked Grant how much that might've held RJ off the court in Nov.):"He's a guy that I think needs practice and needs continual basketball experience to be good and the more he plays, the better he'll be. So that's our hope is we can get him some more practice time, especially this time of year."On Walton:"What I'll tell you about Kerwin is his size and the way he's moving really. And what we've challenged him on his defensive intensity and rebounding and his effort. We chart it every day, every practice and every game and his effort in those areas has just taken off and that's why he's playing I think so good. The one thing I thought was underrated about what he did, he made the right plays I mean, wouldn't just shoot threes he was driving to the paint and making simple plays and making open passes. And other than that stretch at the very end."On difference between this team without Cambridge:" I honestly believe that we're going to see us being more difficult to defend because of spacing. I think there's some advantages there. And if we can make some open shots consistently, and we can continue to create leverage at the rim. Darrion Williams ability to get into pain tonight was awesome. And he just created opportunities for other people. I mean, he rebounded well, but he I thought his leverage on the round was good. I thought his versatility was good. And so you know, we move him out and you have more kind of a perimeter ball handler and then you add shooters around can be more difficult to defend, obviously defensively and it was obvious tonight. I mean, we didn't we didn't guard as well without him, so we're gonna improve defensively."On Darrion:"I think we've always anticipated Darrion getting better and being a bigger part of what we're doing. I mean, the last year is a three to one assist to turnover guy. He can make open threes. He gets a little quick like he did on that press break at the end of the game where he kind of made a decision before he looked and he's got such a good feel and he's such an included in the ball never really sticks in his hands, but sometimes it goes too quick. And so for us, how do you continue to slow him down where he's making the right reads? But if he's making threes and he's getting to the free throw line six times and we can we can add his versatility to what we're doing. I think it's a huge advantage for us."On Pop's shot selection:"Honestly, I think he's improved dramatically. I just think over the course of the game as you know, you start you get put in a lot of situations as much as these handled in the basketball where you want to take the right shots and I think he's really improved in that area. I think he's taking the right shots. You know, I mean, I I felt like it just as a matter of letting the game continue to come to him and I do believe he'll make them and we'll get this thing going in the right direction."