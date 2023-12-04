J. Apodaca
Texas Tech returns home to take on Omaha here is the bulk of what he just said in a media setting today.
On Omaha:
"Really got a great opportunity to be home we've been on the road quite a bit recently. I feel like our teams definitely improved in a lot of areas and and had some growth we've got to get better in some areas but it'll be great be back in the USA. We have a lot of respect for Omaha. Coach Crutchfield has them super aggressive. They get to the free throw line. They do a good job of taking care of the basketball. They don't give up many threes. It's a good team and they've been playing better and you can tell they've they've had good growth. So excited about the opportunity."
On Omaha's ability to get to the line, physicality and how that changes the defense:
"Yeah, well, I'll tell you, it doesn't necessarily change what we do defensively, but Omaha's ability to attack I think you got to play the game without fouling and how well do you move your feet and how physical can you be without using your hands. And then, don't give up ground. Like that's kind of been a tendency for us like maybe on penetration. Our physicality is given up ground on drives or when the ball gets closer to the paint. You see when we lack success. The depth of their penetration causes problems. So being physical but doing it without fouling and using your hands is really been a key emphasis."
On defense:
"So to me it looked like we got so much better in the Michigan game, and then took a huge step back defensively in the butler game. And really, the atmosphere had a lot to do with our early jitters. We took ourselves out of plays, and gambled a lot and we had been doing that and we've been really solid defensively. I felt like we had a real tight and then all of a sudden, you know, we did some uncharacteristic things that I think the atmosphere contributed to and it felt like as we're trying to do a lot and that's the balance of understanding like the way the games are played and how some teams you can't give advantages to and Butler was one of those teams."
On defense taking a step back in recent weeks and how the rotation affects that:
"Yeah, one part of that is how do we get get a little more depth to our rotation. I think that'll help us defensively. When you get some continuity on offense that you can understand where people are going to be and you see our confidence grow on that end, but I think because we played less guys and we got more confidence offensively, we lost an edge defensively and rebounding wise. We had some stretches where we weren't playing with as much energy as we had. It's probably a residual effect of being on the road in the Bahamas and then going on the road and then in addition to that, playing less guys, so got to find a few more guys that can contribute in real ways and just you know, keep finding the energy that it takes to do those things that are important every possession."
On how to improve that depth:
"It's practice. That's how you get better. I mean, just improve yourself in practice and and learn to minimize the mistakes that you made in practice and instead of testing yourself out in games. Find a way to get that right and I think it's moved us in the right direction we've had good practices since we've been back and we've made some improvements."
On rebounding vs. Butler:
"I think from the beginning. They didn't miss very many shots and we didn't miss very many shots there for a stretch. And when we did that we took for granted both ends and really took a passive approach. And when when the game gets played like that, you have to be disciplined to do it every time and it showed that we lacked that discipline to do it. Every time the guys that are supposed to do it, you've got to do it every time and you love our guys showing confidence in the team thinking you're gonna make but that's not how you win. So really, it was just the physicality and being disciplined to do it. Even when you think your teammates gonna make it."
On Warren Washington v. Devan Cambridge at the five:
"I think that's where just more time together and more time to practice gives us an opportunity to improve in the areas when Warren's in there and he needs to get better. I mean, really, his length is a problem, but the motor and the physicality that's required to do that while he's out there the whole time, because sometimes that'll drop quickly. And then with Dev, you don't have that problem. It feels like the energy is where it needs to be the whole time, then it's about execution. And you know, when I watched the Butler game, we had a few really significant communication mistakes at the end where we tried to switch-switch and got lost. And those are where you have to get better with that. So I think it's, you know, trying to get Warren to a place where he can really bring the energy he needs the entire time he's on the court."
On Toussaint:
"I think Joe's learning. When he first started it was like, Hey, how do I assert myself to score and not necessarily what is it that team needs on that offensive possession. Now he's trying to find that balance and to be honest, early, we missed a bunch of threes and I think he would averaged over eight assists through those first few games, but we missed quite a few open looks. So to his credit, he stayed the course but I think what he's learned to do is utilize those forwards in a playmaking role and that's what I loved about the last game."
On where he believes this team is at this point:
"I am thrilled about the improvements we continue to make in different areas but we're not near where we need to be. I would say we're even close, I'd say you know, we're not even halfway where we need to be, especially with our league. We've got to make quicker strides where we don't have that big of a defensive, where we don't lay that big of an egg. You can't do that. That's unacceptable."
