Opening Statement:

Yeah, what a, you know, our last home game; I do want to just say what a remarkable atmosphere that was, what a home environment had so many positives, other than the fact that we didn't win the game. And I can't thank the students enough for just their engagement in it, and I just felt like it was the right way. And I can't imagine a better atmosphere in the country than that. And so what an awesome thankful for that. Now we're into playing in another tremendous atmosphere at Kansas, which I have a lot of respect for as a player, playing at Allen FieldHouse, as an assistant, and then now as a head coach, just the run that Coach Self has, and what he's continued that tradition on. To be honest, I can't think of a better run in a conference than what he's had and what he's done in our league, in the Big 12. It's really, literally, mind-blowing to think about the success that he's been able to build at a place that's already a story program, so and a lot of respect for this game and a lot of respect for this opportunity that we have on Saturday, and you know, I know our team is looking forward to it."



What would a win mean to you as a second year head coach to be undefeated against Kansas?: "I know what the grit that it takes to do it, and it just has to be from the beginning, and so honestly, I don't care about any records. I just care about our team, and I care about how prepared we'll be to be at our best, and that's any game. But you know this one in regards to this building, and the way they compete at home, and how I think their team's playing great basketball right now, too, I mean, they went through a stretch like a lot of people do in February, where it's a long and I think February is the month that you get the most, the widest range, obviously, because of injuries and fatigue of the Big 12 play that you get, like scores that are wild, and I think they've experienced that."

What's the practice preparation been like in regards to a Kansas team that can hit and be dangerous when they're hot?:

"Practice for us is we're not avoiding going live, and we are practicing and going full speed, and we're competing. We're not doing it a ton. We've worked quite a bit on execution, offensively and defensively, and we've stuck to the fun, the skill level, but also keep a competitive fight to how you practice. And so I think, you know, pressing and working on finishing games where you go full speed against press, because, you know, there's anything you watch, it's like the end of the Kansas Houston game in Houston. I mean, it always comes down to a few possessions where they take things away, and you got to be able to adapt. And so it's not always the clean play that works. It's it's what you do afterwards. So to me, it's fine and tuning your ability to handle chaos with the skill and repeatables that you want to you want your program to be founded on. And it's not about having tricky plays, but it's about teaching the experience. And like the other day, if you look at our team, we didn't have a lot of experience out there at home. I mean, Christian Anderson, Elijah Hawkins, you know, Kevin Overton, Fede, and JT, I mean, all those guys are new. The only person that had played in our program was was Kerwin, and there was a time when he went on the floor. So, really, it's like you need to have these practices where you get experience of doing things that haven't happened, and then how do you adapt to it? And so there's a composure level to it. And I do see us grow in that in that area, and that's that's been a big part of our practices."

Is going into an environment like Kansas a non-factor at this point in the season?:





What really goes into Fede's defense being so efficient as of late?: "Well, one, Federiko has an awesome approach to every day. That's what allows him to be such a consistent defender. And two, his experience level and his ability to move is is the most underrated part of our ability as a team to be a good defensive team and physicality sometimes around the basket, because of his link, people can get underneath him, but when it's ball screen coverages, which is where we have grown the post, he's kind of been the core guy from the very beginning that's always been in the right place at the right time. Thankfully, he's had great coaches, and he's continued to improve. But to me, what separates Fede is he comes every day with an attitude, like, there's a joy to how he approaches it, and that's unique and really sets the tone for, you know, not everybody loves playing defense. Fede does, so that's awesome."





What do you need to do to limit Hunter Dickinson's scoring?: "Yeah, he's such he's such a good player with angles, and he's so skilled that he knows how to put himself in position to catch and score, and limiting those opportunities and giving him those efficient, easier baskets is, I think, where you where you have to start, and Hunter, his ability to to leverage you by the way he plays in ball streets and plays in the post, and he can make threes, and he can get you from so many different angles that I think the biggest thing is limiting those touches closest to the basket."



Do you expect either Darrion Williams or Chance McMillian to be ready for Saturday?: "Yeah, our hope in approaching this has been getting them ready to play every game, and neither one of them have practiced since the last game. I mean, we've had them around us, and they've been a part of practice but haven't been full going practice, and we'll need to see that before we we put them in a game, and so we'll see how it goes tomorrow, and that approach and that'll that'll determine, you know, what we look like for for Saturday's game, but it's hard to say, and it truly is a day to day, seeing if We can get them to feel, you know, confident and healthy, where, when they step out on the floor, they can actually be full, go competitive. And that's kind of what way we've approached it always, I will say their intent is to play Saturday that that from their perspective. I mean, I get the sense they're done watching. You know now whether they whether we can get them full speed where they can feel confident about everybody feels confident about their participation without it being a problem down the road that that's to be determined."



How important will it be for JT Toppin to get second chance points if Dickinson is dominating in the paint?: "Yeah. I mean, our offense is good when we share the basketball, but our offense is great when we take the right shots, and then we create extra opportunities. And JT is as good in the country at going and getting offensive rebounds and scoring them as anybody, and that was what kept us in the ball game against Houston. And I think it is the separator when you talk about having a good offense and having a great offense, is your ability to get second attempts an underrated part of that the game up there actually isn't necessarily. It's not turning the ball over because they're so good in transition at Allen Field House. So the limit, limiting turnovers and getting good shots where you can offensive rebounds a key to having a great offense up there."



What's the message to the team for the last three games in Big 12 play?: "You know, I think it's been a constant approach of just, how do you get better every day? It's not complicated. It really isn't. Don't try to make it more than what it is. I mean, when we play Kansas, it will be March 1. And so I think the top the the calendar turning, and Elijah Hawkins, the other day, said, like, 'I can't believe when you when you're at the beginning part of February, it feels like it's been such a long year, and then all of a sudden you get to the end, and you're like, how did we get to march already'?Elijah Hawkins was like, 'I can't believe that the seasons, the regular season's almost over,' and I do think it starts to set in when you get to the end, and maybe you start thinking about all the things that could happen. And honestly, we just try to keep it very grounded to the to the habits that we've created them to this point. What do you do daily that has gotten you better? And how do you commit and double down on those things that you know have been most effective? And that's obviously the heart behind the end of the season is don't make it out to be anything other than, how do you get a little bit better? Literally, how do you get better? And so, I mean, like our individual drill work and our time away from the court is really focused on what puts the team in a better position and helps them get better at the things that our team knows we need, and just communicating that and reiterating it. And the other thing I've left our team with today that I think is really important is how do you encourage each other and acknowledge when people are doing great things to help the team. And I just think you also really emphasize our ability to communicate our appreciation for guys and and what we're doing well. And you know, sometimes you just take it for granted that Elijah Hawkins finds you in the corner because it's so easy for him to do that. But I mean, the dude is not turning it over, and he's passing everybody, and those things that I take for granted. I mean, it's like having Chance McMillian not out there. I mean, you we probably haven't shot it as well without him out there. And, like, I don't ever want to not appreciate Chance playing, and I don't want to ever not appreciate JT grabbing the ball, or Christian Anderson coming up with the loose ball, or Elijah Hawkins making that pass. So, how do you help them see that and really communicate their appreciation for each other? Because I think the that, and then the other thing is, just like, man, tell the truth. If it gets really difficult and you mess things up, I think asking for forgiveness is probably the most important part of your team improving on the court, and our ability, when it happens, immediately, to recognize we don't do something well and be willing to say, Hey, I messed up, man, sorry about that. And our guys being able to appreciate that so appreciation for each other, asking for forgiveness and, and doubling down on the everyday approach of doing the little things effectively that are fundamentals."



How has your team overcome adversity?: "I think one area that's obvious that we've improved over this course of the season is when offense hasn't been great we've still got fight, and we still find a way to stay in the game and knowing that we can win the game. And the other day, we probably shot it as poorly as we've shot it all year long. But it's to Houston's credit; it wasn't like we shot poorly. It was like, hey, they they made it difficult for us, but I never felt like our team was discouraged. I felt like the grit and competitiveness of our group was what it needed to be. And, you know, you got it to three points, and it's not acceptable, but and our team knows that, but I do think that we know we can win when offense isn't perfect and offense isn't great, we still have the right fight to put ourselves in position. That's where I think our teams improve the most."



How will Elijah Hawkins and Christian Anderson's grit continue to help the team improve especially going into the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments?: "Yeah, it's such a long year, and the ability to bounce back and play minutes and be exposed to difficult situations in this league against the best teams in the country, and still know that we can improve, I think, in their eyes, is really, I think the greatest thing for like Christian and Elijah is, hey, like, we can get a ton better, and we're right there to win the games that I think are what put you in position to make a run in the NCAA Tournament and to win the big 12 tournament for that matter. So for us to see that, and for these guys still to have the heart, like we got to get better at this, like, let's keep getting better, and that's my favorite part of those guys experience right now is they're getting a ton of opportunities to see where. We can still improve, and they're embracing that."



How is competitiveness balanced in practice?: "I honestly, if there's one thing that's a common discussion across college basketball with with our coaches and our group of friends that you talk to, it's like, how do you maintain a competitiveness in practice to get better without getting anybody hurt? I mean, that's the truth. And, man, it is a fine line. And you, get too obsessed with trying to not get anybody hurt. I think that's how you lose. And so I do think there's a stress that you have to put on your team and on your body this time of year to continue to grow it. But we did take two days off. That's part of it is like, really, rest, rest, try to improve that and make sure that we are hydrated, that we are getting good sleep, that we are eating right, so that we can have a practice like we did today, and still improve. And it wasn't long, and I think the key to it is just, how do you rev it all the way up to get it to full speed so that our bodies still feel that and but then you taper it down enough where you make the practices competitively high intensity, but you probably take away the live part toward the end, which is a key to probably when guys get hurt, is when they get fatigued at the end of practice. You still push them, though you just leave the competitive part out of the end and make it more geared toward the beginning of practice."



What do you look for in determining who should be named all conference and why your guys should be included in that conversation?: "Yeah, definitely. I mean, first and foremost, in my perspective, in regard to all conference, it's teams that win. I mean, that's, that's all I mean, you we're going to pick off of whoever's winning in this league, first and foremost, and then second to that. You know, it's difficult when it comes to seeing how our team has improved, to to know like, what we were really capable of, because we lost guys to so many different times over the year of injury. I think what people are seeing, and what people have seen in this league is Chance McMillian is one of those guys that I think is one of the best players in the country, not just one of the best players in our league. And, man, I can't say enough great things about him and who he's been for our for our program, for our team. He's just been so consistent in his approach. And, you know, I mean, obviously you've got such a wide range of talent, and on our team, you know, with Darrion Williams is what he's done as a whole player. Those two guys have just been an anchor for us. And then JT Toppin, and I think he's probably had one of the best runs toward the second part of, but he missed a month, you know, with a lower-body injury and didn't practice for four weeks. I mean, that's a significant part of it. And then he what he's done. I think the second half is what everybody sees, what he's capable and could have done from the beginning. And then, you know, Elijah Hawkins, Christian Anderson, I mean, those two guys have really been, I think, rocks for us in conference play through all of it. I mean, those guys just haven't missed, and they've played all the way through. And so I would think Christians one of the best. I mean, Elijah Hawkins is the best, I think passer in our league, and I don't think it's close, and I think Christian Anderson's put himself in position to be one of the best freshmen in the country, not just in the Big 12. So really thankful for this group and how we've continued to grow. And Kevin Overton and Kerwin Walton and Federiko are guys that I think just have been unbelievably resilient in roles that are not easy to embrace. So I don't think there's anybody that's not capable of being an all-league type player in one way, shape, or form, but I think there's definitely been, you know, Christian being a freshman and JT being such a dynamic player, and you know, Elijah at the point and Chance and Darren Williams have been the rock of our team."













Be sure to book with TreeLine Vacation Rentals if you are in need of a Broken Bow, Oklahoma cabin rental. All Red Raiders get a $200.00 discount (enter code RRS) and direct booking with no additional fees.



TreeLine Vacation Rentals – Broken Bow, OK



Craig Crawford (

214-228-0892



TreeLine Owner



TreeLine can also build, sell & manage investment properties in Broken Bow -- one of the best investment opportunities in the nation right now! "No, it's not a non-factor. It's a factor. And if you underestimate what a road opponent is capable of, and especially in a building where it can get away from you quickly. I think the urgency to start the game, the approach can't be tight, but it also can't be loose. I mean, there has to be this balance of fight and grit that also is accompanied with the height and awareness of the execution that you have to get every possession your compete level to the highest level, and then you just got to trust each other and the way you compete. And to me, there is a unique part of going into this building that you have to be prepared for. And it's just an awareness that the game can get away from you, and you don't compete thinking it gets away from you, but you compete with an edge, and you better be an aggressive team to start. Can't be on your heels.""Well, one, Federiko has an awesome approach to every day. That's what allows him to be such a consistent defender. And two, his experience level and his ability to move is is the most underrated part of our ability as a team to be a good defensive team and physicality sometimes around the basket, because of his link, people can get underneath him, but when it's ball screen coverages, which is where we have grown the post, he's kind of been the core guy from the very beginning that's always been in the right place at the right time. Thankfully, he's had great coaches, and he's continued to improve. But to me, what separates Fede is he comes every day with an attitude, like, there's a joy to how he approaches it, and that's unique and really sets the tone for, you know, not everybody loves playing defense. Fede does, so that's awesome.""Yeah, he's such he's such a good player with angles, and he's so skilled that he knows how to put himself in position to catch and score, and limiting those opportunities and giving him those efficient, easier baskets is, I think, where you where you have to start, and Hunter, his ability to to leverage you by the way he plays in ball streets and plays in the post, and he can make threes, and he can get you from so many different angles that I think the biggest thing is limiting those touches closest to the basket.""Yeah, our hope in approaching this has been getting them ready to play every game, and neither one of them have practiced since the last game. I mean, we've had them around us, and they've been a part of practice but haven't been full going practice, and we'll need to see that before we we put them in a game, and so we'll see how it goes tomorrow, and that approach and that'll that'll determine, you know, what we look like for for Saturday's game, but it's hard to say, and it truly is a day to day, seeing if We can get them to feel, you know, confident and healthy, where, when they step out on the floor, they can actually be full, go competitive. And that's kind of what way we've approached it always, I will say their intent is to play Saturday that that from their perspective. I mean, I get the sense they're done watching. You know now whether they whether we can get them full speed where they can feel confident about everybody feels confident about their participation without it being a problem down the road that that's to be determined.""Yeah. I mean, our offense is good when we share the basketball, but our offense is great when we take the right shots, and then we create extra opportunities. And JT is as good in the country at going and getting offensive rebounds and scoring them as anybody, and that was what kept us in the ball game against Houston. And I think it is the separator when you talk about having a good offense and having a great offense, is your ability to get second attempts an underrated part of that the game up there actually isn't necessarily. It's not turning the ball over because they're so good in transition at Allen Field House. So the limit, limiting turnovers and getting good shots where you can offensive rebounds a key to having a great offense up there.""You know, I think it's been a constant approach of just, how do you get better every day? It's not complicated. It really isn't. Don't try to make it more than what it is. I mean, when we play Kansas, it will be March 1. And so I think the top the the calendar turning, and Elijah Hawkins, the other day, said, like, 'I can't believe when you when you're at the beginning part of February, it feels like it's been such a long year, and then all of a sudden you get to the end, and you're like, how did we get to march already'?Elijah Hawkins was like, 'I can't believe that the seasons, the regular season's almost over,' and I do think it starts to set in when you get to the end, and maybe you start thinking about all the things that could happen. And honestly, we just try to keep it very grounded to the to the habits that we've created them to this point. What do you do daily that has gotten you better? And how do you commit and double down on those things that you know have been most effective? And that's obviously the heart behind the end of the season is don't make it out to be anything other than, how do you get a little bit better? Literally, how do you get better? And so, I mean, like our individual drill work and our time away from the court is really focused on what puts the team in a better position and helps them get better at the things that our team knows we need, and just communicating that and reiterating it. And the other thing I've left our team with today that I think is really important is how do you encourage each other and acknowledge when people are doing great things to help the team. And I just think you also really emphasize our ability to communicate our appreciation for guys and and what we're doing well. And you know, sometimes you just take it for granted that Elijah Hawkins finds you in the corner because it's so easy for him to do that. But I mean, the dude is not turning it over, and he's passing everybody, and those things that I take for granted. I mean, it's like having Chance McMillian not out there. I mean, you we probably haven't shot it as well without him out there. And, like, I don't ever want to not appreciate Chance playing, and I don't want to ever not appreciate JT grabbing the ball, or Christian Anderson coming up with the loose ball, or Elijah Hawkins making that pass. So, how do you help them see that and really communicate their appreciation for each other? Because I think the that, and then the other thing is, just like, man, tell the truth. If it gets really difficult and you mess things up, I think asking for forgiveness is probably the most important part of your team improving on the court, and our ability, when it happens, immediately, to recognize we don't do something well and be willing to say, Hey, I messed up, man, sorry about that. And our guys being able to appreciate that so appreciation for each other, asking for forgiveness and, and doubling down on the everyday approach of doing the little things effectively that are fundamentals.""I think one area that's obvious that we've improved over this course of the season is when offense hasn't been great we've still got fight, and we still find a way to stay in the game and knowing that we can win the game. And the other day, we probably shot it as poorly as we've shot it all year long. But it's to Houston's credit; it wasn't like we shot poorly. It was like, hey, they they made it difficult for us, but I never felt like our team was discouraged. I felt like the grit and competitiveness of our group was what it needed to be. And, you know, you got it to three points, and it's not acceptable, but and our team knows that, but I do think that we know we can win when offense isn't perfect and offense isn't great, we still have the right fight to put ourselves in position. That's where I think our teams improve the most.""Yeah, it's such a long year, and the ability to bounce back and play minutes and be exposed to difficult situations in this league against the best teams in the country, and still know that we can improve, I think, in their eyes, is really, I think the greatest thing for like Christian and Elijah is, hey, like, we can get a ton better, and we're right there to win the games that I think are what put you in position to make a run in the NCAA Tournament and to win the big 12 tournament for that matter. So for us to see that, and for these guys still to have the heart, like we got to get better at this, like, let's keep getting better, and that's my favorite part of those guys experience right now is they're getting a ton of opportunities to see where. We can still improve, and they're embracing that.""I honestly, if there's one thing that's a common discussion across college basketball with with our coaches and our group of friends that you talk to, it's like, how do you maintain a competitiveness in practice to get better without getting anybody hurt? I mean, that's the truth. And, man, it is a fine line. And you, get too obsessed with trying to not get anybody hurt. I think that's how you lose. And so I do think there's a stress that you have to put on your team and on your body this time of year to continue to grow it. But we did take two days off. That's part of it is like, really, rest, rest, try to improve that and make sure that we are hydrated, that we are getting good sleep, that we are eating right, so that we can have a practice like we did today, and still improve. And it wasn't long, and I think the key to it is just, how do you rev it all the way up to get it to full speed so that our bodies still feel that and but then you taper it down enough where you make the practices competitively high intensity, but you probably take away the live part toward the end, which is a key to probably when guys get hurt, is when they get fatigued at the end of practice. You still push them, though you just leave the competitive part out of the end and make it more geared toward the beginning of practice.": "Yeah, definitely. I mean, first and foremost, in my perspective, in regard to all conference, it's teams that win. I mean, that's, that's all I mean, you we're going to pick off of whoever's winning in this league, first and foremost, and then second to that. You know, it's difficult when it comes to seeing how our team has improved, to to know like, what we were really capable of, because we lost guys to so many different times over the year of injury. I think what people are seeing, and what people have seen in this league is Chance McMillian is one of those guys that I think is one of the best players in the country, not just one of the best players in our league. And, man, I can't say enough great things about him and who he's been for our for our program, for our team. He's just been so consistent in his approach. And, you know, I mean, obviously you've got such a wide range of talent, and on our team, you know, with Darrion Williams is what he's done as a whole player. Those two guys have just been an anchor for us. And then JT Toppin, and I think he's probably had one of the best runs toward the second part of, but he missed a month, you know, with a lower-body injury and didn't practice for four weeks. I mean, that's a significant part of it. And then he what he's done. I think the second half is what everybody sees, what he's capable and could have done from the beginning. And then, you know, Elijah Hawkins, Christian Anderson, I mean, those two guys have really been, I think, rocks for us in conference play through all of it. I mean, those guys just haven't missed, and they've played all the way through. And so I would think Christians one of the best. I mean, Elijah Hawkins is the best, I think passer in our league, and I don't think it's close, and I think Christian Anderson's put himself in position to be one of the best freshmen in the country, not just in the Big 12. So really thankful for this group and how we've continued to grow. And Kevin Overton and Kerwin Walton and Federiko are guys that I think just have been unbelievably resilient in roles that are not easy to embrace. So I don't think there's anybody that's not capable of being an all-league type player in one way, shape, or form, but I think there's definitely been, you know, Christian being a freshman and JT being such a dynamic player, and you know, Elijah at the point and Chance and Darren Williams have been the rock of our team."Be sure to book with TreeLine Vacation Rentals if you are in need of a Broken Bow, Oklahoma cabin rental. All Red Raiders get a $200.00 discount (enter code RRS) and direct booking with no additional fees.TreeLine Vacation Rentals – Broken Bow, OKCraig Crawford ( @crawfordTT 214-228-0892TreeLine Owner craig@vacationtreeline.com TreeLine can also build, sell & manage investment properties in Broken Bow -- one of the best investment opportunities in the nation right now!

Convo from early this afternoon.