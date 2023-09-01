J. Apodaca
Well, tomorrow is kickoff of the 2023 season for Texas Tech football and it’s the first of my weekly deep dives into the opponent. Obviously starting with Wyoming, a team that I’ve already taken a look at on both the offensive side of the ball and defensive side of the ball, but there’s still some things to go over ahead of kickoff tomorrow.
As we’ve discussed here and with the staff in press conferences, Wyoming is an extremely deliberate and run heavy offense. It has always been like this under head coach Craig Bohl. Since 2014, Bohl’s first season, the Cowboys haven’t averaged more than 74.4 plays per game (2016) with the run game dominating the number of plays in the Cowboy offense every single year.
The Cowboys are going to really try to slow this thing down, which may not be exactly how the Red Raiders want to play this game. We know that Tech led the nation in plays per game last season and loves to run tempo on opposing defenses.
Ball control will be key, and that could be where Tech gets into trouble. If Tech loses the turnover battle, which they did mightily last season, the Red Raiders will be limiting their possessions by quite a bit and would make this a much tighter game.
If I was on staff, I would want the ball first and try to score quickly, maximizing your opportunity since you know that Wyoming is likely to slow this game down as much as they can.
From an X’s and O’s perspective, the Wyoming defense shows a lot of nickel, as coach Kittley confirmed my own observations on Monday. Kittley and Shough will have to be mindful of MWC Preseason DPOY Easton Gibbs who does some different stuff in coverage and on the blitz.
On the other side of the ball for Wyoming, as I mentioned, it is an extremely run heavy offense and they run a zone scheme as DeRuyter described. Tech is going to receive a really solid test against an offense that is going to be really slow but intriguing.
There isn’t a whole lot of tape on the running backs since one was at Saddleback CC last season and the other flashed in limited playing time last season. DQ James and Jamari Ferrell will be the two backs. James had two really strong games in his first season of true action a year ago.
A 179-yard performance came against his former commitment in Hawaii with a long of 74 yards a week after a 120-yard performance against Utah State.
James uses his speed to get outside the tackles here against Utah State and seems to be a really solid runner, even back to his Texas HS Football days.
The other back and the projected starter is Jamari Ferrell, the Saddleback CC transfer who is equally as shifty from what I’ve heard.
Wyoming does quite a bit of interesting stuff in the run game and is extremely dileberate. Seen here in this option play where Peasley finds the end zone. The Cowboys are going to be doing a lot of checks and motions before the snap, expect a slow burn on defense for the Red Raiders.
Super exciting time. I’ll be back on Wednesday to break down this weekend’s film. Football will be played tomorrow.
