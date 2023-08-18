I talked about the Wyoming offense and their personnel earlier in the week, but today I wanted to take a look at what kind of scheme the Cowboys might throw at the Red Raiders. The Wyoming DC Jay Sawvel has been with the program since 2020 and was the DC at Minnesota and Wake Forest earlier in his career.First, I’ll jump into some of the personnel on the Cowboy roster this season, where they are returning quite literally everyone from last year’s starting defense. Highlighted by an experienced secondary and linebacking corps, this is likely to be one of the best Mountain West defenses in the nation.DTs Jordan Bertagnole and Cole Godbout have been All-MWC preseason honors at points in their careers and edge rushers Brades Siders and DeVonne Harris have had strong starts to their young collegiate careers.Wyoming’s entire group has played extensive football together and will almost certainly give the Red Raider offense a quality test in the season opener.Now, into some scheme stuff, and I am going to preface this by saying I am nowhere near a football expert, but my eye has gotten a bit better since I started this job, I would like to think.I am going to be drawing a lot from the Cowboys bowl game against Ohio last season where they gave up 200 yards on the ground and another 184 through the air. Ohio’s CJ Harris threw two touchdowns while RB Sieh Bangura ran for 138 and a TD.The Cowboys seem to work out of a 4-3 base set but mixed in a ton of nickel and dime against the Bobcats. They ran quite a few looks where the LBs disguise the coverage or bring more pressure.In this set, the Wyoming defense is in a 4-3 base that’s going to turn into a man coverage look. Near side corner Deron Harrell gets beat by a somewhat underthrown ball here but wasn’t in great position.This is a look at the Wyoming nickel personnel package, this was a blitz with the LBs that almost got home but wasn’t able to get there and gave up a first down on a 3rd & long.Another nickel look from the Cowboys here, very interesting look with the dropped LBs pre-snap that turns into a zone coverage look that would’ve gotten the team off the field if not for a silly targeting penalty at the end of the play.Overall, this is a very experienced group, and the Red Raider offense is going to be much more prepared on what they’re likely to see than what I’ve shared here, but it was important to take a look at the Cowboy defense as we’re just 15 days from kickoff.