HOOPS: Final Buzzer Feeling: Houston

J. Apodaca

J. Apodaca

Mar 7, 2022
Tough one, was nice to see the fight from this team given the scenario, honestly.

Some thoughts…

-Yalaho and Chance were awesome in helping cut the deficit ahead of the half, was honestly huge to see both of them him the shots they did.

-Frankly just wasn’t good enough. Too many turnovers to find success against a team like that, obviously you were down one of, if not the best player on the roster, but it just wasn’t going to get it done.

-Tough night for Pop from a shooting and defensive perspective.

-This team has allowed major runs and fought back to stop them all season long so I guess it’s not super unexpected that the comeback happened.

-Houston has now ended Tech’s two longest winning streaks, a nine-game winning streak that started when December began and this four game winning streak that started when March began.

-Nobody hurt, you made your money against BYU yesterday. Talk Sunday after we get a bracket, and hopefully a six seed.
 
