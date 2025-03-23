You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an alternative browser
.
Found a way again, Texas Tech is the victor in its Round of 32 matchup versus Drake. Definitely a matchup that had me worried going into it, but the Red Raiders got it done. Some quick thoughts…
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
The President of Chile
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
good-looking MF'er who's just lacking a cowboy hat
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
Rookie Red Raider
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
Ring of Honor
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
Koreans Hinger Stan
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
Ring of Honor
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
Rookie Red Raider
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.