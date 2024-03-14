That was fun as hell. The Red Raiders were excellent, especially early, in the 81-67 win over BYU in the Big 12 quarterfinal.



Some thoughts…



-First, you better hope Darrion Williams is ok. We all know what he has been for this team throughout this season, and it was good to see him gut it out. Obviously don’t think he would’ve been put in a position to do that if he wasn’t alright. Absolute dawg.



-Pop had an excellent game on both sides of the floor. He shot it well and has really turned around a lengthy February slump.



-Joe made an impact defensively despite struggling on the offensive end and getting into foul trouble.



-Big time shots from Chance and Kerwin throughout. Tech did a really good job of shooting it as a whole.



-Tech did such a great job on the boards, especially early. Final total might not reflect it but it was an excellent job for what has been one of the biggest deficiencies for this team this year.



-Didn’t put together a complete effort but it’s huge to be able to punch back near the end and get out of there with a win. Big time shots from Joe and D5 to go on that mini 6-0 run to stop the bleeding.



-You’re onto the semis and you get the winner of TCU – Houston, which likely will result in another look at the Cougars, which will be fascinating. Don’t sleep on that TCU team, though. Should be a fascinating game right after this one.