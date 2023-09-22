The Red Raiders are travelling to Morgantown, West Virginia this weekend to take on West Virginia who is coming off a big win in the Backyard Brawl.Offense is a struggle for this group, which runs heavy with a strong offensive line. Tech has been really solid against the run so far this season, and honestly this defense has been really solid outside of the pass rush, so I’m expecting some good things for the Red Raiders this weekend.The Mountaineers are running the ball 67.9-percent of the time getting only 3.3 yards per carry. WVU is averaging 19 pass attempts a game, completing just shy of 60-percent of them for 111 yards per game.Let’s jump into some film, first on the likely starting quarterback Nicco Marchiol. Once again this is a team who does not throw the ball much at all, so we’re limited to the very little they’ve shown this season.Marchiol is obviously going to do what he can in the run game, decent runner. He made a really nice throw to the corner route in the first clip but later in the video, he shows why he’s the backup there. It’s some rough tape, and obviously we can’t see the coverage. I do not understand the play call on the Penn State clip, either an ugly missed assignment from Donaldson (4) or just a refusal to get rid of the ball.Both running backs are extremely strong runners. I am really impressed with what they bring to the table behind a really strong offensive line. It is their strength; they should play to it and they are.This is a very similar scheme to what is run here at Texas Tech, at least this season, in the base front. It is a lot of four-down lineman, especially against Pitt, and they play two linebackers with a “SPEAR” position that is very similar to DeRuyter’s “STAR.”The secondary for this WVU team is not very good, at least to my eye. Giving up 8.3 yards per pass and receiving a 54.8 rating on PFF as a unit this season, ninth worst in the nation and worst in the Power-Five.Onto some film on this Mountaineer defense.First, on the run game. The running back and offensive line for Pitt did a really good job here. That’s their strong suit and the WVU defense has struggled somewhat to stop the run.Jurkovec made two horrible, if not comedic, throws on the first two of the pass defense clips. What the hell are we doing, I don’t even think that’s great coverage from WVU. Two wide open receivers on the second clip but the throw was horrid.Against Penn St., the Mountaineers DB got beat badly on an extended play after the WVU pass rush got out of their lanes (hits close to home, eh).There could be a ton more to go over here, but this’ll do. I personally feel pretty good about this one, but it will be a tough environment to go into, for sure. Talk tomorrow.