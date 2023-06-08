J. Apodaca
Mickey Mouse Staff Member
Staff
-
- Mar 7, 2022
-
- 13,621
-
- 62,430
-
- 113
Early on this week, we've seen a ton of movement to the NCAA Transfer Portal with SS Cade McGarrh Fr, CF Jeric Curtis Fr, RHP Andrew Devine 4y Sr, INF Ryan Brome SO, RHP Jack Livingstone FR, OF Dillon Carter Sr, and RHP Brendan Girton Sr all having already entered into the portal or are expected to do so.
With those names expected to leave, the Red Raiders are expecting to return 27 players at this point, obviously barring any further movement, which almost certainly will happen in this day in age.
The baseball team is expecting to bring in 16 high school signees along with two JUCO additions in Midland CC RHP/C/INF Hudson Parker and Seminole LHP Carson Baugh.
These additions and returnees have the Red Raiders sitting at 46 roster spots with the offseason still in it's infancy. There will likely be some more roster churn for a couple of reasons, getting under the roster limit, and being able to bring in a few transfers from the portal.
There are well over 1,500 baseball players already in the transfer portal, and the season is almost a full month away from ending. This is going to be a wild offseason for the sport, it seems.
I will be writing scouting report-esque articles on the newcomers to get everyone up to speed on who will be dawning the Red & Black next season along with some draft prep ahead of the early July draft and how it will affect the Red Raiders.
ROSTER SPREADSHEET
Be sure to book with TreeLine Vacation Rentals if you are in need of a Broken Bow, Oklahoma cabin rental. All Red Raiders get a 25% discount and direct booking with no additional fees.
TreeLine Vacation Rentals – Broken Bow, OK
Craig Crawford (@crawfordTT)
214-228-0892
TreeLine Owner craig@vacationtreeline.com
TreeLine can also build, sell & manage investment properties in Broken Bow -- one of the best investment opportunities in the nation right now!
With those names expected to leave, the Red Raiders are expecting to return 27 players at this point, obviously barring any further movement, which almost certainly will happen in this day in age.
The baseball team is expecting to bring in 16 high school signees along with two JUCO additions in Midland CC RHP/C/INF Hudson Parker and Seminole LHP Carson Baugh.
|Name
|Position
|Ranking
|TJ Pompey*
|SS
59
|Mac Heuer*
|RHP
69
|Myles Naylor
|SS
99
|Davis Rivers*
|C
130
|Landon Stripling*
|2B
149
|Gavyn Jones*
|LHP/1B
175
|Garet Boehm*
|3B
196
|Chandler Coe*
|RHP/SS
246
|Cole Kaase*
|RHP
377
|Carson Priebe*
|RHP/1B
400
|Sterling Bigley*
|RHP
|500+
|Lane Bledsoe*
|LHP
|500+
|JM Long*
|3B
|500+
|Garrett Schroder*
|SS/2B
|500+
|Brady Trombello*
|RHP
|500+
|Will Magids
|UTL
|NR
These additions and returnees have the Red Raiders sitting at 46 roster spots with the offseason still in it's infancy. There will likely be some more roster churn for a couple of reasons, getting under the roster limit, and being able to bring in a few transfers from the portal.
There are well over 1,500 baseball players already in the transfer portal, and the season is almost a full month away from ending. This is going to be a wild offseason for the sport, it seems.
I will be writing scouting report-esque articles on the newcomers to get everyone up to speed on who will be dawning the Red & Black next season along with some draft prep ahead of the early July draft and how it will affect the Red Raiders.
ROSTER SPREADSHEET
Be sure to book with TreeLine Vacation Rentals if you are in need of a Broken Bow, Oklahoma cabin rental. All Red Raiders get a 25% discount and direct booking with no additional fees.
TreeLine Vacation Rentals – Broken Bow, OK
Craig Crawford (@crawfordTT)
214-228-0892
TreeLine Owner craig@vacationtreeline.com
TreeLine can also build, sell & manage investment properties in Broken Bow -- one of the best investment opportunities in the nation right now!