ADVERTISEMENT

BASEBALL: What We Know: 2024 Texas Tech Baseball pres. by Treeline Vacation Rentals

J. Apodaca

J. Apodaca

Mickey Mouse Staff Member
Staff
Mar 7, 2022
13,621
62,430
113
Early on this week, we've seen a ton of movement to the NCAA Transfer Portal with SS Cade McGarrh Fr, CF Jeric Curtis Fr, RHP Andrew Devine 4y Sr, INF Ryan Brome SO, RHP Jack Livingstone FR, OF Dillon Carter Sr, and RHP Brendan Girton Sr all having already entered into the portal or are expected to do so.

With those names expected to leave, the Red Raiders are expecting to return 27 players at this point, obviously barring any further movement, which almost certainly will happen in this day in age.

The baseball team is expecting to bring in 16 high school signees along with two JUCO additions in Midland CC RHP/C/INF Hudson Parker and Seminole LHP Carson Baugh.

NamePositionRanking
TJ Pompey*SS
59​
Mac Heuer*RHP
69​
Myles NaylorSS
99​
Davis Rivers*C
130​
Landon Stripling*2B
149​
Gavyn Jones*LHP/1B
175​
Garet Boehm*3B
196​
Chandler Coe*RHP/SS
246​
Cole Kaase*RHP
377​
Carson Priebe*RHP/1B
400​
Sterling Bigley*RHP500+
Lane Bledsoe*LHP500+
JM Long*3B500+
Garrett Schroder*SS/2B500+
Brady Trombello*RHP500+
Will MagidsUTLNR

These additions and returnees have the Red Raiders sitting at 46 roster spots with the offseason still in it's infancy. There will likely be some more roster churn for a couple of reasons, getting under the roster limit, and being able to bring in a few transfers from the portal.

There are well over 1,500 baseball players already in the transfer portal, and the season is almost a full month away from ending. This is going to be a wild offseason for the sport, it seems.

I will be writing scouting report-esque articles on the newcomers to get everyone up to speed on who will be dawning the Red & Black next season along with some draft prep ahead of the early July draft and how it will affect the Red Raiders.

ROSTER SPREADSHEET


IMG_5914.jpeg



Be sure to book with TreeLine Vacation Rentals if you are in need of a Broken Bow, Oklahoma cabin rental. All Red Raiders get a 25% discount and direct booking with no additional fees.

TreeLine Vacation Rentals – Broken Bow, OK

Craig Crawford (@crawfordTT)
214-228-0892

TreeLine Owner craig@vacationtreeline.com

TreeLine can also build, sell & manage investment properties in Broken Bow -- one of the best investment opportunities in the nation right now!
 
  • Like
Reactions: MarshaSharpFwy2520, Rojo Loco, Winney and 18 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J. Apodaca

BASEBALL: Tech takes down Texas 6-4 behind McGee's 9th inning homer pres. by Treeline Vacation Rentals

Replies
333
Views
12K
Inside The Double T
Bettycawkder
Bettycawkder
J. Apodaca

STORY: Texas Tech Offensive Analysis - Texas pres. by Treeline Vacation Rentals

Replies
7
Views
356
Inside The Double T
J. Apodaca
J. Apodaca
J. Apodaca

STORY: Texas Tech Offensive Analysis - UCF pres. by Treeline Vacation Rentals

Replies
0
Views
235
Inside The Double T
J. Apodaca
J. Apodaca
J. Apodaca

STORY: Texas Tech Offensive Analysis - TCU pres. by Treeline Vacation Rentals

Replies
2
Views
559
Inside The Double T
GrimTrader
GrimTrader
J. Apodaca

STORY: Texas Tech Offensive Analysis - Kansas State pres. by Treeline Vacation Rentals

Replies
2
Views
383
Inside The Double T
FPD72
FPD72
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today