The regular season is over, and while Texas Tech still has a yet-to-be-determined bowl game to play for in the coming weeks, the priority inside the football offices next to Jones AT&T Stadium is building towards the future. A huge part of that is the transfer portal. Texas Tech will lose some guys - OL Landon Peterson has already announced he plans to leave Lubbock - but for every player they lose they will have the opportunity to replace.
Along with the transfer portal, Texas Tech plans to selectively target JUCO players who can immediately help at certain spots. The Red Raiders recently landed a commitment from 355 pound Hutchinson C.C. defensive tackle Danny Saili, for example.
While the Division 1 transfer portal doesn't open until December 4th, the Division 2 portal has already opened and there's been significant movement with several guys. Texas Tech has scheduled the following 6 players for official visits this weekend, and if things go well, it wouldn't be a surprise to see any of them end up on the commit list.
TE Alex Lines, Garden City C.C. - Listed at 6'5", 255 pounds. This season at Garden City C.C. he put up 31 catches for 309 yards and 2 touchdowns. Was a UNLV signee out of HS. Played the 2020 season at UNLV, transferred to Arizona for the 2021 and 2022 seasons before going back to JUCO for 2023. Lines would have 2 seasons of eligibility. Also holds offers from Akron, New Mexico State, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico, Louisiana Monroe and UMass.
OL Justin Mayers, UTEP - Listed at 6'3", 309 pounds. From Frisco Reedy HS. Has played 800+ snaps in each of the past two seasons. UTEP's second-highest graded offensive lineman per PFF with 2023 season grade of 779. Has also reported offers from UTSA, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Colorado, USF, Vanderbilt, North Texas, Mississippi State, Houston, Tulsa, Boston College, South Carolina, Texas State, UConn and Temple. Should have 1 season of eligibility remaining.
OL Easton Kilty, North Dakota - Listed at 6'5", 305 pounds. From Stratford, Wisconsin. Honorable Mention All-Conference. Started every game at left tackle this season. Has also reported offers from Auburn, Oklahoma State, Boston College, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Purdue, Virginia Tech, BYU and Iowa State. Should have 1 season of eligibility remaining.
OL Alan Herron, Shorter - Listed at 6'6", 310 pounds. Originally from Jamaica. Should have 2 seasons of eligibility remaining. Offers from Kennesaw State, Mississippi Valley State, Mercer, Wofford, Maine, Alabama State, Western Carolina, Georgia Southern, Toledo, North Texas, USF, UMass, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Georgia State, East Carolina, Charlotte, Houston, Western Kentucky, Kansas, Marshall, Boston College and Arkansas State.
OL Maurice Rodriques, Saddleback College - Listed at 6'7", 325 pounds. From Pasadena, CA. Lists offers from Alabama State, Weber State, Eastern Michigan, Old Dominion, Florida International and Georgia. 2 years of eligibility remaining.
DB Jovon Jackson, Fairmont State - Listed at 6'2", 195 pounds. Ran a 4.46 40 yard dash with a 38.6 inch vertical at The Opening back in HS, and his overall numbers were in the 99th percentile of all athletes who tested. Versatile player who can play corner or safety. Has played 32 games in his career and put up 183 tackles, 3.5 TFL's, 2 INT's, 14 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and blocked 5 kicks in his three seasons at Fairmont State. Also holds offers from Temple and Eastern Kentucky.
DB Isaiah Crosby, Trinity Valley C.C. - Listed at 5'10", 175. Played at Manor HS. Put up 41 tackles, 5 interceptions, 5 passes defended this season. Visited for the Texas Tech/Houston game earlier this season. Holds 26 offers including California, Houston, NC State, SMU, Washington State and West Virginia among others.
DB Devynn Cromwell, University of Guelph (Canada) - Listed at 6'1", 197 pounds. All-Canadian defensive back and 2x All-Star. 4.38 40 yard dash and 41 inch vertical. Put up 29 tackles, 2.5 TFL's, 2 interceptions, 7 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery this season.
A few other guys I'm keeping an eye on for December visits include New Mexico transfer OL DJ Wingfield and Memphis transfer OL Davion Carter.
Texas Tech is looking to restock the offensive line cupboard with some immediate help, and I expect them to take at least 3 JUCO/Portal offensive lineman but potentially even more. The four 2023 signees (Carr, Sill, Fattig and Shaw) are really good, and so are the 2024 commits, but you really want to give them some more time to develop before throwing them into the fire.
