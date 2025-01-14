



LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Tuesday the hiring of Jack Teachey as a senior defensive analyst, reuniting the longtime former Wofford assistant coach with new defensive coordinator Shiel Wood.



"We're fortunate to add someone with the experience of Coach Teachey in this important role," McGuire said. "Coach Teachey will be a valuable asset to our entire defensive staff room not only for his experience working with Coach Wood but his own experience of being a head coach and defensive coordinator previously. He will be a great addition to our football program."



Teachey previously spent 20 years in various roles at Wofford where he was on the coaching staff during the playing careers of both Wood and new safeties coach Rob Greene. Wood and Teachey would later work on the same Wofford staff from 2011-12 with Wood as the safeties coach and Teachey as the defensive line coach.



Teachey was promoted to Wofford's defensive coordinator during his final season on staff in 2013. He coached the defensive line for 16 of his 20 seasons, while also serving as the recruiting coordinator from 1999-2012 where he recruited 19 eventual All-Conference standouts and seven All-Americans. He was also responsible for recruiting two Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year selections.



Teachey began his career at Wofford as tight ends and tackles coach in 1994 before moving to the defensive side of the ball as the outside linebackers coach from 1995-97. In addition, Teachey also served as the strength and conditioning coach at various stretches for a program that claimed four Southern Conference titles and advanced to the NCAA FCS playoffs five times overall.



Teachey departed Wofford following the 2013 season – his first as defensive coordinator – to accept a position with a local church. His time away from football didn't last long, though, as he became a volunteer defensive consultant at nearby Topsail High School in North Carolina the following year. He soon earned his teaching certificate, joining the Topsail program as a full-time assistant coach in 2015.



Teachey was named Topsail's head coach prior to the 2022 season where he led the Pirates to their first two playoff appearances in school history. Topsail marked Teachey's second stint at the prep level as he began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Cherryville High School in North Carolina – his alma mater - in 1992 and then North Pitt High School in 1993.



Prior to joining the coaching profession, Teachey was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter at tight end for East Tennessee State. Teachey earned All-SoCon honors as a junior in 1989 and was a team captain the following season as a senior. He earned his bachelor's degree in political science from East Tennessee State in 1991.



A native of Wilmington, North Carolina, Teachey and his wife, Dawn, are parents to three daughters, Kelsey, Jordan and Emma Kate.



JACK TEACHEY COACHING HISTORY

2022-24 – Topsail High School (N.C.) Head Coach

2018-23 – Topsail High School (N.C.) Assistant Coach

2015-16 – Topsail High School (N.C.) Defensive Coordinator

2014 – Topsail High School Defensive Consultant

2013 – Wofford College Defensive Coordinator (Defensive Line)

1998-2012 – Wofford College Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)

1995-97 – Wofford College Assistant Coach (Outside Linebackers)

1994 – Wofford College Assistant Coach (Tight Ends and Tackles)

1993 – North Pitt High School (N.C.) Assistant Coach

1992 – Cherryville High School (N.C.) Assistant Coach