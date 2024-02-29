J. Apodaca
Appreciate @J. Ramirez getting to the baseball facility this afternoon...
On the early start in conference play & does this season feel sped up?:
"We did look at it, going into last weekend, we had seven games to get ready for conference play, trying to mix and match to get different guys in the lineup. It's been a little quicker than it has been in the past but I have said that we did have an extra ten days on the front end so we got a lot of good work in the month of January. Guys seem to be in a good spot, physically."
On what to iron out before Big 12 play:
"I don't know that it's looking at conference play, we're trying to put the guys in the best position to mentally and physically handle the demands of the game and play at the highest level. I don't think we're gonna be there by next weekend, I don't think we're going to be there in the middle of April. You've got to continue to get better as the year goes. You don't have to be at your best to win each day. You've got to be diligent and passionate."
On rotation:
"It's the same on Friday and Sunday but we're going to give Mac Heuer the start on Saturday."
On Heuer:
"We like the way Mac has thrown the ball. His presence is really good on the mound and the fastball gives you a chance for a little more margin for error. He's one of those guys that can make it a long day for somebody."
On decision:
"Around this time last year, we were talking to Mac, like 'you've got a chance to be in the weekend, no matter who we have.' We survived the summer and got him here, he deserves the right to get the ball and have the chance to start."
On Kash's struggles early & working back:
"We can take opening day, everybody struggled that weekend. I wouldn't say we just wore it out as a group. Gavin is getting pitched a little tougher than some other guys, it really comes down to the fastball and when he gets his pitch, he hits it hard. He's prepared, Gavin is ready to go."
On Gardner-Webb:
"I'm a little behind on that, get after that this evening and tomorrow morning. The week that it has been this week, we haven't had a ton of time to dive into a bunch of film and decipher exactly what we're dealing with."
On potential lineup changes:
"Obviously those are gametime decisions and game day decisions. You see who is mentally and physically available. Right now we're going through a lot with everything everybody is dealing with, and then Brady, just trying to keep a pulse on how everybody's doing. It could be an opportunity for guys up and down the roster."
On last 72 hours in regard to Trombello:
"A lot of praying. Anybody who is watching or listening to this, we're asking for a lot of prayer for Brady, his family and our team. It's been a really tough deal for everybody."
