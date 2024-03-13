Here's the notes from the postgame convo with Tim Tadlock...



On sweeping the mid-week:



"Thought is was a blessing in disguise that we had a double mid-week, first of all. Thought we needed to get back on the field and see some things. I think a lot of times things happen for a reason, just right there with Free getting hit a little bit. And getting to get Trendan (Parish) in the game today, I think is something that could bode well for us moving forward. I thought he went in and executed some pitches. As far as where we are, again, like all baseball teams are a work in progress as you go and we're just going to keep trying to get better."



On Sanders, Rogers and Hutyra:



"Hutrya came in and got us out of an inning. Jacob did the same thing. Sanders did the same thing. All those guys kind of came in did their job."



On Fast:



"Yeah, I mean, honestly, liked the way Taber went out in the first and attacked the mitt. New Mexico State just did a good job swinging the bat, think they had seven hits in 15 plate appearances. And when that's the case, you know, and it's a Wednesday and you got guys to throw you got to make some adjustments."



On Tracer:



"Feel like he's finding some rhythm and some timing and he's strong. He's little but he's very strong, especially, you know, where you need to be strong for a hitter. He can hit it as hard as anyone, proud of the way he's going about it."



"He is using the whole field. Good to see him taking what they're giving him and line those balls to left."



On Baylor:



"I mean really the main thing what you're thinking of right now is the weather, trying to see Central Texas weather doesn't look great. Trying to see if you can play a game on Friday, when we're going to get in all three games this weekend is the main thing. We'll get to looking at you know, film and all that stuff on them as we go. I know they threw the ball awful good last weekend, played good last night. Looks like to me their teams coming together a little bit."



Same weekend rotation?:



"We are. I think those guys have shown they're plenty capable and I'm excited about watching them do it."



On Free:



"Today, he needed work. I mean, he needed to come in, throw some pitches. I don't think for a second he wasn't trying to get people out. He just wasn't real sharp today."