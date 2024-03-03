Trying to get this done before the end of the half in Morgantown, thus no thoughts...Will have a Travis Sanders piece tomorrow morning pregame.



On ABs from everyone today:



"Yeah, I think for the most part I really thought obviously put some good at bats together. mean what you're trying to achieve you're trying to move on the right pitch. But the guys handled the bat really good. Obviously if you come out in the second inning and whatever happened, however many runs happened, it happens because of some free passes, happens because there's some good at bats. Thought the guys did a good job."



On Kash:



"He's hit first in some intrasquads. Really just felt like is a good spot for him and just looking at it, with Green and him, you could come out and take ahold of things right from the get go."



"I thought his first at bat was good. That's a second at bat obviously was good and kind of got going from there. This game will do that to you challenging mentally and physically and all hitters want to get hits."



On Mac handling the lengthy break and the start:



"He went in the back and played some catch. I thought he handled that fine. About as good as you can do as far as the long breaks in between. He threw the ball good."