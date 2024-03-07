Interesting convo with coach Tadlock this afternoon...



First off, the rotation remains the same this weekend.







On Petty & Rogers:



"Definitely some positives from it. Both of em went out an executed pitches good, both had the ball come out of their hand good. Both got into and out of a little bit of pickle and got out of it, there's something to be said for that."



How prepared are you for Big 12 play:



"I mean, so with the 40 man roster there's there's a handful of guys that haven't gotten in games. And so you really don't know how they're gonna contribute other than, you know off the field and yelling in the dugout and supporting their teammates. There have been windows in these last couple of weekends where we've gotten to play quite a bit of guys and that could bode well, you know, moving forward because traditionally, through a 14 week, regular season, you need you know, you need everybody kind of clicking and you need as many guys playing at high levels as you can get em. We've had some opportunities to get guys in game so you're not not rolling anybody out there for their first appearance. I wouldn't think this weekend."



On end of the UT series:



"Yeah, if you could schedule on next year, week four, I think you'd sign up for it. I think our kids love to play him. I think there's a lot of tradition and history with Texas baseball and when I say that the state of Texas baseball and obviously University of Texas is included in that. My favorite part are the relationships you build, there's a lot intertwined between Texas baseball, University of Texas Baseball and Texas Tech baseball."



Could it be hard to schedule with UT in the non-con?



"Yeah, I think it could be hard, man. I really do. I think we've made an attempt to play (Texas) A&M for 11 years, outside of tournaments, and haven't had any success. I think you could run into the exact same thing. And the reason is, those teams are set up in SEC, if they go 500, in that league, they get into a regional. And they start biting off teams that can beat them outside of their conference schedule. It could you know, put a damper on our overall record, if that makes sense. They don't want to do anything to damage their opportunity to get to Omaha, and I get that. We'll address that when we get there obviously, with Oklahoma and Texas leaving the league and we do have some relationships there. I would think Kirby would with Chris Del Conte would have a relationship where we could talk about playing baseball at least a double midweek or something like that, but no guarantees."



What is a success this weekend?:



"We're at home. I think you definitely gotta go out and win two out of three. And you know, that starts with playing good baseball tomorrow. This game will trap you a little bit. You're kind of setting up the trap a little bit. It's not, it can't always be about just the result and you're going to stick with kind of the process of the game playing pitch to pitch and doing those things. If you want to fast forward to Monday, I would say you want to win two out of three. Could be good. I mean, obviously, to win three you got to put yourself in position to win three and I'm not about to say that right?"



On Trombello:



"There is he's progressing really nicely. Joseph Hughes and I ran over there at lunch time and he's doing really good."



On Kash at top of the order & thought process:



"I think he's an impact guy wherever you're hit him. I really have liked seeing him up there. And you know, he seemed to be taken to the role and enjoying it."



"I think I'm coming around on it. I really do. We've watched Schwarber, talking about Ohtani, talking about Trout in the two hole. I think we all got to keep learning and I think the people in the big leagues have studied the analytics probably more than I have. There's always a place for your traditional leadoff hitter guy that can work a count, take some pitches, can bunt. But generally those guys too are asked to drive in big runs when that lineup turns over. And so I could go either way. Give us Trout, and we'll hit him leadoff."



On Lebarron Johnson & Texas rotation:



"Lebarron has been a real fun story to watch. Originally committed to the University of Florida, landed at Texas you know, because of things that happened in college baseball. I think he came out of the bullpen last year against us, kids got really good stuff and they've done a really good job of developing him. Definitely got a big arm definitely has big league stuff. We've got to go out and really compete pitch to pitch. The other guys are in that rotation are the same way."