Was able to message with the Sam Houston transfer about his visit which lasted from Monday-Wednesday. He started his next visit at Houston today.Weaver started all 12 games at SHSU in 2024, playing 798 snaps and finishing with a PFF grade of 84.3 for the season. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Weaver this year went 12/26 for 124 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT, 6 PD for an NFL quarterback rating of 33.7"I really enjoyed my time at Texas Tech. The staff welcomed me with open arms. The city of Lubbock was a lot larger than I anticipated. The new facilities are top notch.""I met with newly hired DC Shiel Wood & Head Coach Joey McGuire. The staff is looking for experience & leadership in the secondary. The goal would be to come in and be an immediate impact contributor to the secondary.""I have a good relationship with Senior Safety CJ Baskerville. He has provided some great insight on the program following my decision to visit Texas Tech.""Several (P4) schools looking for experience have been in contact since I entered the portal.""I plan to make a decision by December 23rd. There has been a lot of outreach over the past week therefore spending a lot of time in prayer and consulting with my family & agent."