Was able to message with the Sam Houston transfer about his visit which lasted from Monday-Wednesday. He started his next visit at Houston today.
Weaver started all 12 games at SHSU in 2024, playing 798 snaps and finishing with a PFF grade of 84.3 for the season. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Weaver this year went 12/26 for 124 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT, 6 PD for an NFL quarterback rating of 33.7
On the visit visit and what stood out: "I really enjoyed my time at Texas Tech. The staff welcomed me with open arms. The city of Lubbock was a lot larger than I anticipated. The new facilities are top notch."
Connecting with staff and fit at TTU: "I met with newly hired DC Shiel Wood & Head Coach Joey McGuire. The staff is looking for experience & leadership in the secondary. The goal would be to come in and be an immediate impact contributor to the secondary."
Player host: "I have a good relationship with Senior Safety CJ Baskerville. He has provided some great insight on the program following my decision to visit Texas Tech."
Other programs in the mix: "Several (P4) schools looking for experience have been in contact since I entered the portal."
Decision timeline: "I plan to make a decision by December 23rd. There has been a lot of outreach over the past week therefore spending a lot of time in prayer and consulting with my family & agent."
@Williermo