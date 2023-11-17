The Red Raiders are set for a senior day tilt with a team they have never faced before in UCF. This year has flown, cannot believe we are already at this point in the season, but alas.The Knights roll into Lubbock on a bit of a winning streak that has earned them their first two Big 12 wins ever after an 0-5 start to conference play.This team has a ton of skill, starting with John Rhys Plumlee, who has just gotten better at the quarterback position since his return to action after the leg injury earlier this season.Plumlee is a threat with the legs and throws the ball wellKobe Hudson, one of the top targets for Plumlee, can absolutely burn. Going to be a massive issue for the secondary to keep him infront all afternoon, because he is really prone to doing things like this.RJ Harvey is a massive problem in the backfield, has the ability to make guys miss and is a very fast runner. It’s super interesting that the Big 12 has this many quality rushers this season, definitely not the trend.Now, as always, into the data.You can see Harvey’s impact for the UCF offense, one of the top rushing units in the nation with the help of Plumlee. Going to be another massive test for this Tech run defense that has played pretty well to this point and had a really strong night against Kansas last week.UCF has also done a really good job of keeping defenses on the field in late down scenarios, something that Tech has been bad at all season, but finally was able to get off the field against the Jayhawks, something to watch without a doubt.This UCF defense is not very good, in my opinion. Nothing really jumps off the sheet to me. Tech’s edge here should be the run defense that they’re going against, but they just shut down Ollie Gordon of Oklahoma State completely a week ago.To be frank, I’m not sure if Tech has the bullets on offense to get into a shootout with these guys, but that could be completely the wrong read. I’ve been wrong on what to expect from this team all year, and honestly the Knights seem as, if not more, volatile. Hopefully Tech takes care of business and clinches a bowl.