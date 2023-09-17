J. Apodaca
This wasn't all that shocking to me, but here's what I saw from the numbers from the good folks at PFF this morning.
I am well aware of what head coach Joey McGuire said postgame but was curious to what I saw this morning, and I'm sharing since it was so jarring to me.
Under a clean pocket, Behren Morton graded out with a 77.1 PASS grade. Tyler Shough graded out at 62.0 via the same metric. The big difference came in handling pressure where Moton received a 71.9 PASS grade while Shough saw a 43.5. (Y columns on the photos are Kept Clean, Under Pressure, Not Blitzed and When Blitzed in that order top to bottom)
Morton was really strong throwing between the numbers and to his right, with his only glaring throw being the interception intended for the blocking Fouonji.
Shough, in much higher volume, also threw the ball really well over the middle. Something that has somewhat plagued him this season. A major step up from Oregon, especially 10-19 yards between the numbers, where he was 0/4 with an INT a week ago.
Yes, it was an extremely small sample, but Morton handled the pass rush really well, something Shough has struggled with all year. Shough has Under Pressure OFF grades from PFF of 49.2 (WYO), 41.8 (ORE) and 36.2 (TAR) while Morton posted a 72.3 grade. It might be worth seeing in a larger sample with the state of your offensive line.
That group graded out actually very solidly, with Monroe Mills once again struggling the greatest of the five starters. Really good game from Dennis Wilburn. Hopefully it travels to Morgantown.
Now, some film.
This was really bad from the offensive line, my word. Cole Spencer and Caleb Rogers were absolutely wrecked here.
Tarleton schemed Tech really well here, Tharp didn't pick up the end since he was on a route to the flat. Seems like a missed assignment from someone, whether that be Tharp or a miss call from the O-Line.
This was an excellent throw from Morton, felt the pressure and fall camp legend Jordan Brown came down with the ball for his first big game of the season. Really well placed from Behren, perfect throw for the situation. This goes back to how Morton handled the rush so well, got the ball out really quick and dotted it. Just beautiful.
Was also really impressed with this throw, probably an even better job catching it by Price, but the point stands. Decision was made extremely quickly and ball was placed with touch where the defender couldn't get there.
I couldn't find the Myles Cole sacks, but those on top of the pressure that got home on this interception from Rabbit were hopefully a sign of things to come. Linton, who is dealing with some stuff so I'll give him a break before saying this, was once again a non-factor in the pass rush along with your interior guys in Bradford and Hutchings. Something has got to get figured out now that it is conference time.
Could've gone over a ton more, but I'll keep in mind that this is an FCS team and to take most of it with a grain of salt. Turn the page to the Mountaineers.
