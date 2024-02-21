Fun convo postgame.Opening Statement:"I love the atmosphere in the United Supermarkets Arena. I'm so thankful for our students, and I'm so glad they get to enjoy games like this. I mean, I played in the Big 12 and that the students section of the Red Raiders right next to me saying things that my mom wouldn't approve of. And it was like awesome, you know, and so to be a part of this atmosphere and to have this home court advantage is remarkable. We don't win that game if it's not for the people in the building, and I mean it. I love our team. I love our fight. I love our consistent grit. We didn't shoot it great. I thought a couple of things really stood out to me one Pop Isaacs was six defensive rebounds. And I just told him after the Iowa State game like, games always gonna be perfect. And you can't let your offense dictate your scrap. What a gritty game by he and Joe. I thought Joe's ability to handle the pressure and make great decisions and seven assists and one turnover. And then we had 10 steals I don't know what our numbers have been in steals, but this has to be one of our highest number in a Big 12 game. We weren't great in a lot of ways but we found a way to win."On Kye'ron:"Rob was good early at times, got kind of banged up and had a hard time going. Kye definitely stepped up without his six defensive rebounds were big. He's learning, So sometimes those ball screen coverages you know, you got to you got to sure those things up. I think he's learning is out there and I thought he responded well to some adverse situations. That's what I'm most proud of.""Yeah, well, obviously if you look at the analytics of the games, I mean, they haven't had great ratings for the game, but their impact and their ability to learn what it takes to win keeps improving. You know, I mean, they like today was felt like when we needed a couple of defensive rebounds Kye came up with him at the end. That's what I love about what he was doing. And you know, his focus wasn't on scoring even though he made some impact and I thought he made some great offensive plays but his his ability to be solid in these moments is really can be a game changer for us moving forward."On offense down the stretch:"Yeah, I mean, what I thought got better was we stalled out a few times in the action in the middle of the floor and felt like we could keep the ball in the middle of the floor. It would give us more lanes to cut and they started switching so then we stood there for a few times that they switched and then we started getting the pressure on the rim with the forward and instead of just selling for threes. I thought we drove in there and gave ourselves rooms to to get basket cuts. Pop's basket cut for the end one's probably the most pivotal."On getting to line:"Well, they were talking to each other in the timeouts and Joe was kinda the one catalyst of it. We're missing some open threes late I thought we had a few good looks and we just missed them. And he was saying like cut and drive it and let's put pressure on the rim. I did feel like that there was a more attention to it. But a lot of it was just you know given what the defense, you know, tries to take away you got to you got to create opportunities, and that's a great defensive team. . They're long, man. They're big, and a lot of different positions. And I didn't feel like our attack and our ability to get to the free throw line was the difference in the game offensively."On what changed defensively in final moments:"I mean, you're kind of saying what I thought I never thought we sured up the defensive rebounding. Honestly, I just felt like what we did was we kind of like when the ball got knocked down. We were we were scrappy. You know, and we were knocking the ball loose. I'm telling you the 10 steals may be the biggest number because we have 13 points off their turnovers, which they only had seven. And that's kind of what they do to people. They turn you over and they get out in transition. I really felt like our ability to kind of just stay in the fight because we're not big enough just to like create the rebound area and grab it and make it easy. It's just not that way for us. I mean, we're always gonna have to like, we got to do a better job. I got to do a better job coach." 