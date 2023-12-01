J. Apodaca
Mickey Mouse Staff Member
Staff
-
- Mar 7, 2022
-
- 13,468
-
- 61,424
-
- 113
From @C. Level's interview with the head coach on DoubleT973.
Opening statement:
"Yea, I said it before the game. I thought our advantage was on the glass. I felt like if we could leverage and get the right shots, we could rebound. It flipped on us. I thought our inability to rebound, especially at the end of the game was pivotal. They got 13 offensive rebounds and scored on em. That was the most disappointing part of the game. I told our team, any time you give up 100 points, I don't know what to say. Our attention to scouting reports, it's my fault. I didn't do a good enough job preparing our team and we weren't ready defensively. They ran good sets and we couldn't ever find a defensive identity to separate. In the second half I felt like we started it, like here we go. We got stops and that's what we do defensively and that's how we scored in transition. They got a few offensive boards and their physicality and our lack of ability to finish plays got us in the second half. We've got to be significantly better and it's my fault."
On small lineup and McMillian:
"The biggest thing was their defense on tags, they were really sinking in. Early in the game, he was open too but it took us five or so minutes into the game to realize it. At halftime we made an even bigger point of it. They were really gap heavy on those guards with Warren available. Chance did a great job moving off the ball. He's such a good mover in space. When he gets freed up and sets his feet, he's one of the elite shooters in the country. Joe, I thought, did a great job finding him."
On takeaways from first road game:
"If this is what we think that's how we can play defense in the Big 12, then we're going to have a big problem. The biggest thing was our lack of ownership of like 'I am going to defend this guy physically'. We got bullied on some of those baskets at the rim. We got bullied on some of those drives. We just have to get those stops, just physically have to get in between them and the basket and get stops. The biggest thing I'm going to take from this, and I'm going to have to watch film on it to get clearer but, we're going to have to find a deeper rotation at some level. We have to find some other guys if we want to push the ball like this. It looked like we died in overtime, got fatigued and then we started settling for threes without getting paint touches and there's only so many times Joe can drive in there. Pop made a great play to get us to overtime, that drive said a lot but we settled too much at the end and that's what I'm taking from it.
Founded by a Red Raider, All Hands Craft Cocktails is proud to announce their partnership with RedRaiderSports.com. Try these bar strength, ready-to-drink vodka cocktails at Jones AT&T Stadium this football season or find them at a retailer near you. Cheers.
Opening statement:
"Yea, I said it before the game. I thought our advantage was on the glass. I felt like if we could leverage and get the right shots, we could rebound. It flipped on us. I thought our inability to rebound, especially at the end of the game was pivotal. They got 13 offensive rebounds and scored on em. That was the most disappointing part of the game. I told our team, any time you give up 100 points, I don't know what to say. Our attention to scouting reports, it's my fault. I didn't do a good enough job preparing our team and we weren't ready defensively. They ran good sets and we couldn't ever find a defensive identity to separate. In the second half I felt like we started it, like here we go. We got stops and that's what we do defensively and that's how we scored in transition. They got a few offensive boards and their physicality and our lack of ability to finish plays got us in the second half. We've got to be significantly better and it's my fault."
On small lineup and McMillian:
"The biggest thing was their defense on tags, they were really sinking in. Early in the game, he was open too but it took us five or so minutes into the game to realize it. At halftime we made an even bigger point of it. They were really gap heavy on those guards with Warren available. Chance did a great job moving off the ball. He's such a good mover in space. When he gets freed up and sets his feet, he's one of the elite shooters in the country. Joe, I thought, did a great job finding him."
On takeaways from first road game:
"If this is what we think that's how we can play defense in the Big 12, then we're going to have a big problem. The biggest thing was our lack of ownership of like 'I am going to defend this guy physically'. We got bullied on some of those baskets at the rim. We got bullied on some of those drives. We just have to get those stops, just physically have to get in between them and the basket and get stops. The biggest thing I'm going to take from this, and I'm going to have to watch film on it to get clearer but, we're going to have to find a deeper rotation at some level. We have to find some other guys if we want to push the ball like this. It looked like we died in overtime, got fatigued and then we started settling for threes without getting paint touches and there's only so many times Joe can drive in there. Pop made a great play to get us to overtime, that drive said a lot but we settled too much at the end and that's what I'm taking from it.
Founded by a Red Raider, All Hands Craft Cocktails is proud to announce their partnership with RedRaiderSports.com. Try these bar strength, ready-to-drink vodka cocktails at Jones AT&T Stadium this football season or find them at a retailer near you. Cheers.
Last edited: