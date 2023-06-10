Well, yesterday's transfer portal news for Texas Tech baseball saw one of the pieces of the core of the last two teams enter the transfer portal in Hudson White.White, the rising junior, was the 2022 Conference Freshman of the Year and doubled down on it with a better season in 2023. A fixture in the lineup as a sophomore, it was expected that White will be a great piece in 2024 and will almost certainly be a draft pick in year's time.White's portal entry was a shock to me, and likely was a shock to most on this board.White was criticised about the defense on here quite a bit this season and I think that some of that was very overblown. He isn't the best receiver of the baseball but he has a great arm and not every stolen base was on him this season.All that being said, how does this affect Tech for next season? Well obviously you're losing one of your best hitters in the lineup, that goes without saying.Tech shouldn't have an issue replacing him at the catcher position, with Kevin Bazzell expected to make the move to catcher after the move. You also have Dylan Maxcey back there along with the two signees in Waller C Davis Rivers and Midland CC C Hudson Parker.Rivers has some excellent power from the left hand side, and currently isn't getting a ton of MLB Draft buzz. He has quickly become a very important recruit to make it to campus after July's draft.Parker hit .359 with 11 home runs in his sophomore season at Midland CC while showing some excellent plate discipline in his two year college career.The other thing that this does for the Red Raiders, is possibly opening a roster spot that they weren't expecting to have. They sit at 45 (40 limit) ahead of the MLB draft and possibly more movement on the portal front. Tadlock and Co. are going to have the chance to go get some arms and maybe some bats in the portal.The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!Why Energy Renovation Center?Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.Clayton SummerlinEnergy Renovation CenterTDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011