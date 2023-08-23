We spoke with Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt after today's Red Raider Club Kick-Off Luncheon. Lots to go over after an exciting morning at the Civic Center.On the expanded playoff and auto qualifiers:"Well, I think the commissioners you know, need to get together and talk about the the automatic qualifiers, ties to conference championships with the current realignment that we just went through. But I still believe there's great optimism for the 12 team playoff. Exactly how that's going to be orchestrated, is still to be determined and probably some questions that they thought they had answers to need to be reevaluated. I think the expansion to 12 teams is still going to be a great thing for college football. I think it's going to bring more interest to the regular season which is already the best regular season and all the college sports. I know that the Big 12 conference should always be in a position where we have more than one participant in a 12 team plan. I think if you look back over history, they'll show that in more years than not, there were two teams that would have participated. So my goal is that Texas Tech is one of those 12 and that's what I'm going to be focused on every day."On Under Armour and apparel deal:"We've had a longtime partnership with Under Armour. They've been very loyal, very good to Texas Tech. And this is the last year of our agreement with them. So we're currently having ongoing conversations with with them and others but, you know, our brand has never been stronger. The future success of this program has never been more promising. So we continue to engage and have those discussions but you know, it's a good position for Texas Tech to be in."On South End Zone Project:"It continues on a time consistent schedule to be completed prior to the 2024 season. We'll start to see steel come out of the ground here in the next couple of weeks, which will be exciting. I was gonna mention this today and let it get past but we hope to have that Double T scoreboard up before the end of this football season so I know fans will enjoy seeing the progress home game the home game."On Yormark being in Lubbock for the Luncheon:"No, it doesn't happen. And honestly, I asked him and he said absolutely. I will be there. It's just an exciting time and he senses the energy. He's challenged us all to think differently. He's brought a different way of thinking to college athletics that is needed in today's environment and in today's world, and I couldn't be more excited that he's our commissioner. I tell you the ideas that he brings forward are are coming faster than we can digest so it's gonna be a promising future. He's got ideas on how to expand and grow our brand that our fans will see over the course of the next couple of years that they'll be excited about."On Tech's baseball facility construction:"It's gone great. So phase one was completed and our team is in their clubhouse. I walked through there with Coach Tadlock yesterday, the guys we're getting back into town. They were in their new locker room. Coach Tadlock the office spaces there. J Bob was actually in town yesterday. He's on the road recruiting all the time and he had nothing on the walls. He goes 'I don't know what to do. This is too nice. I'm used to being in a shared suite.' So that program deserves the facility that that we have built for them. Phase two is under construction. Phase two is going to take the previous batting cage team area, convert that to a team facility development area as well as a player's team lounge. So I couldn't be more pleased it's first class and exactly what Coach Tadlock in that program deserve."The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!Why Energy Renovation Center?Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.Clayton SummerlinEnergy Renovation CenterTDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011