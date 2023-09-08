J. Apodaca
Texas Tech is looking to bounce back after the loss to Wyoming last weekend against a really tough opponent in the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks, in their second season under Dan Lanning, have put together some interesting stuff on tape which helps since there isn’t a ton to be learned from the 81-7 drubbing of Portland State last week.
There’s a lot to go over with this Ducks team, so let’s jump right into it.
Offense:
This offense has playmakers throughout the lineup, it is pretty ridiculous. Led by the collegiate veteran Bo Nix, the Ducks offense can be extremely prolific.
Oregon has some really good playmakers with Bucky Irving and Jordan James leading the way in the backfield while a litany of prolific receivers is led by Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson.
One of my only questions regarding the Ducks offense was their offensive line, a group that lost four of five starters from last season’s team. It was Portland State, but the new-look group kept Bo Nix protected extremely well. Oregon graded out extremely well in pass-pro from PFF last week and it will be an interesting matchup with the Tech D-Line who flashed consistent pressure last week in Laramie but were unable to get home.
Nix obviously can do some really intriguing things, a very strong runner with impressive speed. He has also developed as a thrower since his Auburn days and seems to be in a really good position to be one of the best QBs in college football this season.
When watching some tape on the Ducks and new offensive coordinator Will Stein from UTSA, I noticed that there are quite a few play action concepts that get a play maker the ball in the flat very quickly. I would expect to see quite a bit of this since it is a great way to get that skill the football.
As I mentioned earlier, the Ducks have two excellent backs with Bucky Irving leading the way in that regard. Irving has some excellent speed and is probably the best RB on the schedule this season. James Jordan has a similar look, both are extremely shifty and quick. Really tough task ahead this weekend.
There’s obviously a ton more to look at with the Ducks offense, but it is tough to squeeze it all in one article. This is an extremely prolific offensive attack, and the Red Raiders are going to need to do a better job than what was shown in Laramie last week to keep them in the game.
Defense:
The Ducks seem to run a similar scheme to what Tim DeRuyter runs here with the Red Raiders. Obviously, it is different with different wrinkles with this being more four-down lineman and two-high safeties in a nickel package (4-2-5) instead of the three-down and four-down that DeRuyter runs.
Oregon defended the run extremely well last week against Portland State, something that Tech struggled with last weekend in Laramie. However, the PSU quarterback Dante Chachere, was able to find some running room on the ground, something that Tyler Shough might be able to do.
I’m going to look at a lot of UCLA film here since they seem to line up out of similar formations to what Tech does, obviously the 2022 Duck defense is different than the 2023 iteration personnel wise.
In this look, the Ducks bring three with a spy on DTR, something that probably won’t be necessary for Tyler Shough, but the Bruins lined up out of a Bunch to the right of the QB, facing zone coverage from Oregon.
DTR was pressured, had to roll right, and forced it due to the game situation, but this was handled really well from Oregon.
UCLA does some very different stuff from what Tech does here, but I thought this was important to include since there is plenty of quick game stuff from the Bruins here.
Oregon snuffed out this screen pretty well, but the Bruins hit the tight end for a nice gain on another drive. I’m certain Tech will find a way to run with their temp and find success here.
A ton more that I could go over, but I want to keep this somewhat short. Big game tomorrow and I am really excited.
