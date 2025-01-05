J. Apodaca
A nice win for the Red Raiders, one that Tech needed after squabbling an opportunity at the USA earlier this week. Some quick thoughts on the win over Utah…
Hawkins continues to show growth: I have been as vocal as anyone in some of the frustrations in Hawkins’ play but over the last few weeks, he has been really quality and was once again tonight. What really showed separation for him tonight was the ability to shoot it and take care of the ball while also getting to the next action. Both he and D5 were great in that area tonight.
Fede shines with Toppin in foul trouble: This stood out to me, a strong one for Federiko with Toppin very in and out. Fede made a killing as a lob threat, being able to dunk it home and score off the dribble in those scenarios. Big night for him and hopefully Tech can continue to have him play this way.
Tech turns up defensive heat in 2H: Was really impressed with Tech’s effort defensively early in the second half. Was similar to Tech’s effort down the stretch against UCF, it’s there for this team, it’s just selective when it happens. Tech struggled to guard the ball early, allowing penetration and Utah was not very good down low, sloppy with the ball.
Red Raiders take care of the ball, Utes not so much: As above, Utah was pretty sloppy with the ball, not strong with it down low and uncharacteristically turnover prone. Tech was able to force quite a bit of those and was a large reason for the extended scoring droughts that allowed Tech to push the lead late.
First leg of Beehive State trip down: Big one for Tech to bounce back. Truly. The Red Raiders were extremely efficient offensively and ultimately played really well in this one. Tech was strong on the offensive boards, shot it well and defended at a solid rate over certain stretches. Big test in what should be a much better environment late on Tuesday night in Provo.
