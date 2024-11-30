Very solid outing for the Red Raiders overall, especially after a 2/11 start from the field. Think this Northern Colorado squad might have some juice to them come March, so this is a pretty solid one, in my opinion. Some thoughts on the Thanksgiving weekend affair.Overton had a massive night offensively, especially in the first half, and he shot it the best he has all year for Tech. Flashed it on the catch and shoot while also showing some ability to get downhill. Also, I thought he defended really well throughout. Probably his best night, and hopefully he continues to show that more consistently.Really thought Anderson was the better of the point guards early. Was big for the Red Raiders to push the ball and find rhythm. Anderson shot it well throughout when provided the opportunityWilliams is just a super impressive player to watch. Consistently attacks space really well and is able to score in a variety of ways with the physicality down low while also having the capability to pull it from deep. Nice outing from him tonight.Was really impressed with JT’s effort on the boards tonight. It seemed like he was all over the place from a rebounding perspective. While he wasn’t able to finish at the bucket a ton, he still had a major impact on the game. Thought it was one of his better defensive games, you would like to live without the turnovers offensively.Whether the box score was due to the Bears just missing looks, or the Red Raiders closing out better, I thought that there were fewer overall busts on the perimeter defensively. Way too many paint touches and success down low for UNC, however. Still an issue guarding teams, got a month to clean that up. I bet Grant is going to talk about needing to improve defensively despite the scoreboard.Founded by a Red Raider, All Hands Craft Cocktails is proud to announce their partnership with RedRaiderSports.com. Try these bar strength, ready-to-drink vodka cocktails at Jones AT&T Stadium this football season or find them at a retailer near you. Cheers.