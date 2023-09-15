Strengths:

Weaknesses:

Texas Tech is looking to get on the right foot this weekend against Tarleton ahead of Big 12 play starting in just a week in Morgantown.The Texans are 2-0 this season after wins over McNeese St. and North Alabama in the last two weeks. Tech is their only FBS school on the schedule, so they’ll likely send it all to the Red Raiders.Obviously, Tech should wipe the floor with this team, and if they don’t there will be some massive concerns. I will take most of this game with a grain of salt, but we may as well be knowledgeable, so let’s jump into it.The Tarleton QB is sophomore Victor Gabalis and he’s shown some good on tape to start the year, but he’s also shown why he is an FCS quarterback.Gabalis sees the middle of the field really well and hits on slant routes consistently (I am getting flashbacks to SFA 2021 just typing this out). He has some really solid weapons in 6-foot-6 receiver Jaden Smith while he’s found Keylan Johnson a ton so far this season.His arm strength, especially to the boundary, is pretty bad. He takes quite a while to get the ball out of the hand, so it can be a bit frustrating to watch him make decisions at times if you are a Tarleton fan.Kayvon Britten is a 5-foot-7 back, a strong runner. He seems to have a knack for finding the hole and making more of the play than what he is given. He has been on fire to start the season but shouldn’t be a challenge for a Tech defense who bottled up Bucky Irving last weekend.Derrel Kelley III also gets a good number of touches in this offense; he seems to be the shiftier of the two runners but has a bigger build. Both are seen below.Flat out, if this defensive line does not have a massive day, there are major issues. The right tackle for the Texans, Layton Ernst, has been straight up bullied by FCS edge rushers in two games so far.In what is a much slower feeling game, the Texan offensive line seems to be able to pass protect decently and create some solid running lanes for Britten, but I’m sorry, there is a major talent disparity and there should be alarms going off if there isn’t sustained pressure all night long.You should recognize the first clip from the QB tape but watch the right tackle.This is a weird defense that my ill-educated football mind cannot grasp. It’s a lot of nickel and dime personnel, but also can be a five-down lineman set. Some good stuff in blitz packages, but I would not be super worried. Tech out-talents this team everywhere.